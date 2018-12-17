GitLab named a December 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Release Orchestration

We are excited to announce that we have been recognized as a December 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Release Orchestration (ARO). GitLab takes great pride in this distinction, as customer feedback continues to shape our products and services.

In its announcement, Gartner explains, “The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. GitLab received 66 reviews and a 4.4 rating as of Dec. 14, 2018.

By providing more powerful ARO tooling, we're able to help individual release managers become more effective in their role of orchestrating the releases moving through their software development organizations. We believe that Release Orchestration is not a framework for placing limitations on CD teams, but actually helps to enable them instead. This is especially so for teams operating under more controlled environments, such as large enterprises or those with other regulatory requirements.

Here are some excerpts from customers that contributed to the distinction:

"Great product, great vision. This is how companies will build software in the future." - Director of Engineering in the Services Industry

"GitLab is driving the future of software development/DevOps lifecycle" - Enterprise Architect, Finance Industry

"A powerful alternative for multiple applications." -Java Software Engineer in Services Industry

"Best tool to use when looking for agility and flexiblity" - Software Developer in Services Industry

Help us solve release orchestration frustration

To all of our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! These reviews mold our products and our customer journey, and we look forward to building on the experience that earned us this distinction! If you have a story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowd and weigh in.

Our priority is to solve problems for the future. We want GitLab to be a solution that brings you to where you want to take your engineering and software delivery processes, rather than propping up inefficient processes with just enough automation to make them bearable. That's why we're starting with solving release orchestration problems from a modern, cloud native perspective. For these reasons our next item is introducing release pages, which facilitates a way to publish releases familiar to open source developers. Please join us in the conversation about this topic at our strategic epic for Release Orchestration.

The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.