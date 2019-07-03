Blog Engineering How we turn our group conversations into a podcast with GitLab CI/CD
July 3, 2019
2 min read

How we turn our group conversations into a podcast with GitLab CI/CD

Want to listen to meetings on the go? Senior SRE John Jarvis explains how he turned his favorite remote meetings at GitLab into podcast format.

group-conversation-podcast.jpg
jarv-headshot John Jarvis
inside GitLabremote workCI/CD

Group conversations are my favorite remote meetings at GitLab because they are a great way to get an inside peek at what different teams are doing, how they collaborate, and what features you might find in future GitLab releases. You may already know that we have been livestreaming these on GitLab Unfiltered for anyone curious about how GitLab operates.

Lately, when I have time to listen to these unfiltered discussions I am either not at a screen or not in a place where it is easy to watch a video. After seeing how Support turned their weekly meeting into a podcast, I thought it would be nice to make the GitLab group conversation meetings into a podcast as well!

Subscribe to the GitLab Group Conversations podcast

Now in addition to the livestreams and videos, there is a podcast feed for GitLab group conversations. Listen to these conversations on your favorite podcast player by accessing the feed on the Group Conversations podcast page.

If you like the format, please let us know by tweeting us @GitLab and we will consider adding more!

Here is a bit more detail about how these podcasts are generated

  • Teams that livestream group conversations follow instructions for broadcasting it live and creating the video. When the meeting is over, the video is made available on GitLab Unfiltered.

  • A daily GitLab CI job in the podcasts project downloads the group conversation videos and converts them to audio files. It's easy to create pipeline schedules in GitLab.

    The podcast schedule

  • An RSS feed is generated and audio files are uploaded to object storage from the CI job

  • GitLab pages is used to host a static site to link to the feed

  • This is all automated in a CI pipeline that runs every hour!

Podcast pipelines

I hope you have the opportunity to tune into the group conversations at GitLab and also take advantage of GitLab CI features like schedules to help automate your own workflows!

Photo by Lee Campbell on Unsplash

