How to benchmark security tools: a case study using WebGoat

As your organization grows, the necessity for having automated security tools be a component of your development pipeline will increase. According to the latest BSIMM10 study, full-time security members represented just 1.37% of the number of developers. That's one security team member for every 73 developers. Without automated tooling assisting security teams, vulnerabilities may more easily find their way into production.

When tasked to compare security tools, having the knowledge to judge a fair benchmark is paramount for success. We're going to take a very in-depth look at WebGoat's lessons in this blog post.

Running a fair benchmark

There are many factors that need to be taken into consideration when comparing various security tools.

Is the tool I am testing right for my organization? Do the applications I chose to run the tools against reflect what my organization uses? Do the applications contain real security issues in real world scenarios, or are they synthetic? Are the results consistent across runs? Are they actionable?

Choosing the right tool

Some tools are developer focused, while others may be tailored to security teams. Highly technical tools built for security teams may give better results, but if it requires domain expertise and significant tuning, it may end up being a worse choice for your organization.

Your organization may also be more concerned about a tool which can run relatively quickly within your development pipeline. If your developers need results immediately, a SAST or DAST tool which takes hours or days to complete may be next to worthless.

Choosing applications

It's important when comparing tools that they are run against applications that have been developed in-house or closely mirror what your development teams are creating. A SAST tool that's excellent at finding Java security issues will not necessarily translate to one that's great at finding actionable issues in a NodeJS application. If your organization has a diverse set of languages you should run each tool against applications that reflect those environments.

Real world flaws

Applications like WebGoat or OWASP's Java Benchmark do not represent real world applications. Most vulnerabilities have been purposely injected into very simple data and code flows. The majority of flaws in WebGoat exist in the same Java class where the source of user input is defined. In reality, a large number of security issues will be hidden in nested layers of abstraction or multiple function or method calls. You'll want to ensure your test suite of applications includes real world applications and the tools can traverse these complex flows to find potential flaws.

Even if a tool is excellent at finding language specific issues, it may or may not support the development team's choice in frameworks. Most SAST tools need to add support for specific frameworks. If the tool supports the language of choice but does not support the particular framework, there will be a higher chance for poor results.

Are results consistent and useful?

Analysis of applications should be run multiple times – DAST tools in particular have a difficult time with consistency due to the dynamic nature of testing live applications. Ensure each tool is run the same number of times to gather enough data points to make a clear decision.

Security tools tend to over report issues and this can end up causing alert fatigue and reduce the value of the tool. It's important to tune the tools to reduce the number of non-actionable results. Just pay attention to how much time is required to maintain this tuning effort and be sure to include this in the final decision.

WebGoat as a benchmarking target

WebGoat is a known vulnerable application that was built to help developers and people interested in web application security understand various flaws and risks to applications. Over the years it has seen numerous contributions to the lessons and became a de facto standard for learning about web application security.

Due to the increase in popularity of this project, customers have chosen to rely on using it as a benchmark when assessing the capabilities of various SAST and DAST tools. The purpose of this post is to outline some potential pitfalls when using WebGoat as a target for analysis.

WebGoat was built as a learning aid, not for benchmarking purposes. Certain methods chosen to demonstrate vulnerability do not actually result in real flaws being implemented in WebGoat. To a human attempting to exercise certain flaws, it may look like they've succeeded in finding an issue. In reality, the WebGoat application just makes it appear like they've discovered a flaw.

This can cause confusion when an automated tool is run against WebGoat. To a human, they expect the tool to find a flaw at a particular location. Since a number of lessons include synthetic flaws, the tools will fail to report them.

For this post, GitLab's Vulnerability Research Team used the v8.1.0 release of WebGoat, however a number of the issues identified will be applicable to older versions as well.

WebGoat's architecture

The focus of this post is on WebGoat and in particular as a target for benchmarking. The WebGoat repository has grown in size over the years and now includes multiple sub-projects:

webgoat-container - This project holds the static content as well as the Spring Boot Framework's lesson scaffolding. The frontend is built using Backbone.js.

webgoat-images - Contains a Vagrant file for training purposes.

webgoat-integration-tests - Contains test files

webgoat-lessons - Contains the source and resources for the lessons.

webgoat-server - The primary entry point for the SpringBootApplication.

webwolf - An entirely separate project for assisting users in exploiting various lessons.

When building the WebGoat target application, the webgoat-container, webgoat-server and webgoat-lessons are all included into a single SpringBoot server packaged as a JAR artifact.

For the most part, lessons that contain legitimate flaws exist in a single class file. Certain SAST tools which implement extensive taint tracking capabilities may not be fully exercised. The end result being, SAST tools with limited capabilities will find just as many flaws as more advanced tools that can handle intra-procedural taint flows. It would be better to benchmark these tools against relatively complex applications versus comparing them with WebGoat's simplistic flaws.

Analysis methodology

Only the webgoat-container, webgoat-server and webgoat-lessons projects are included in our analysis of WebGoat for SAST/DAST tools. The other projects webgoat-images, webgoat-integration-tests and webwolf are not included.

Our analysis follows the lessons and attempts to identify in the source where the flaws, if any, exist. If a lesson is a description or does not process user input, it is not included in the flaw category listing below.

Each lesson is broken down to cover the following:

Flaw category

Lesson with title

Link as viewable from a browser

Source

Lesson's purpose

Relevant source code

Whether DAST/SAST would be able to find and the probability level Possible: A DAST/SAST tool should be able to find the flaw with little to no configuration changes or custom settings Probable: A DAST/SAST tool could find the flaw with some configuration changes or custom settings Improbable: A DAST/SAST tool most likely will not be able to find the flaw, due to either hardcoded values or other conditions that are not realistic Impossible: A DAST/SAST tool would not be able to find any flaw due to it being completely synthetic or other unrealistic circumstances

Reasoning why it can or can't be found with a SAST or DAST tool

Example attack where applicable.

In many places there are additional flaws that exist in the code but are not part of the lesson; we will highlight some of these but not exhaustively.

Please note this post contains spoilers, if you are new to WebGoat as a learning tool and wish to use it for study, it is recommended to do that first before reading our analysis.

(A1) Injection