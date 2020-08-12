Browse articles that include the security research tag
Meet Package Hunter: A tool for detecting malicious code in your dependencies
We developed, tested and open sourced a new tool to analyze program dependencies and protect the supply chain.
How we’re creating a threat model framework that works for GitLab
As usual, we’re creating our own path in how we handle our threat modeling, approaching development both iteratively and collaboratively, and seriously shifting left with our framework and processes.
A brief look at Gitpod, two bugs, and a quick fix
Our security researcher takes a look at Gitpod and finds some access tokens under the carpet.
You asked, and our Red Team answered
We held a public, ask me anything with our Red Team. Here’s what people asked.
Switching “sides” in security
How does product security work differ from pen testing and hacking all the things?
Why you need a security champions program
Faster releases, more open source code, and developers unlikely to have formal security training = at risk software apps. The solution? A security champions program.
GitLab's security trends report – our latest look at what's most vulnerable
From triage to containers and secrets storage, we took a look at the most vulnerable areas across thousands of hosted projects on GitLab.com. Here's what you need to know.
How to configure DAST full scans for complex web applications
Keep your DAST job within timeout limits and fine-tune job configurations for better results
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert