agile.png
Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition. Author: Melissa Ushakov Read Post
DevOps Platform agile.png

5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

Get more from your agile planning with a platform that supports automation, protects the user experience, and reduces time spent on tool configurations.

DevOps Platform workflow.jpg

GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams

Discover the power of GitLab Value Streams Dashboard (VSD) for optimizing software delivery workflows.

DevOps Platform clocks.jpg

Value stream management: Total Time Chart simplifies top-down optimization flow

Learn how this new analytics feature provides immediate insights about the time spent in each stage of your workstream.

DevOps Platform 2023-devsecops-report-blog-banner2.png

GitLab survey highlights wins, challenges as orgs adopt DevSecOps

This year’s survey findings show that DevSecOps principles, together with a DevSecOps platform, help organizations ship more secure software, faster.

DevOps Platform faster-cycle-times.jpg

Cube reduces toolchain complexity and speeds software delivery with GitLab

Software maker shares how the DevSecOps Platform helps improve customer collaboration and streamline releases.

DevOps Platform 4-facets-of-gitlab-integration.png

4 approaches to GitLab integrations

Learn about use cases that help extract even more value from a DevSecOps platform.

DevOps Platform innovation-unsplash.jpg

The GitLab Quarterly: How our latest beta releases support developers

The Value Streams Dashboard and Remote Development provide the capabilities needed to support DevSecOps teams and stay competitive.

DevOps Platform clocks.jpg

Visual guide to incident metrics

Learn what incident metrics are and how they contribute to better performance and response times.

DevOps Platform fasttrack.jpg

Vestiaire Collective VP shares wins, insights, and what's next with DevSecOps migration

Support for container registries and integrations with existing tools were the top reasons for the ecommerce company's migration to GitLab.

