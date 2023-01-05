Browse articles from DevOps Platform
5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab
Get more from your agile planning with a platform that supports automation, protects the user experience, and reduces time spent on tool configurations.
GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams
Discover the power of GitLab Value Streams Dashboard (VSD) for optimizing software delivery workflows.
Value stream management: Total Time Chart simplifies top-down optimization flow
Learn how this new analytics feature provides immediate insights about the time spent in each stage of your workstream.
GitLab survey highlights wins, challenges as orgs adopt DevSecOps
This year’s survey findings show that DevSecOps principles, together with a DevSecOps platform, help organizations ship more secure software, faster.
Cube reduces toolchain complexity and speeds software delivery with GitLab
Software maker shares how the DevSecOps Platform helps improve customer collaboration and streamline releases.
4 approaches to GitLab integrations
Learn about use cases that help extract even more value from a DevSecOps platform.
The GitLab Quarterly: How our latest beta releases support developers
The Value Streams Dashboard and Remote Development provide the capabilities needed to support DevSecOps teams and stay competitive.
Visual guide to incident metrics
Learn what incident metrics are and how they contribute to better performance and response times.
