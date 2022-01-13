Blog DevOps

Southwest looking to help developers take flight Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab. Author: Sharon Gaudin Read Post
DevOps securitylifecycle-light.png

How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD

With the fast approaching EOL of Atlassian Server products, including Bamboo, this blog post explains how users of Bamboo can migrate to GitLab CI/CD.

DevOps git-241.jpg

Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail

Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve the latest version of Git.

DevOps smbscale.jpg

DevSecOps platforms help SMBs scale as they grow

Adopting a comprehensive platform early lets smaller businesses mature with best practices.

DevOps vinicius-amnx-amano-IPemgbj9aDY-unsplash.jpg

Mobile DevOps with GitLab, Part 3 - Code signing for iOS with GitLab CI and Fastlane

Learn how to use Project-level Secure Files with Fastlane Match to sign an iOS app.

DevOps teddy-gr--adWwTRAm1g-unsplash.jpg

Mobile DevOps with GitLab, Part 2 - Code signing for Android with GitLab

This second part of our tutorial series shows how to use Project-level Secure Files to sign an Android application.

DevOps group-rowing-collaboration.jpg

Two DevOps platform superpowers: Visibility and actionability

Migrating to a DevOps platform helps organizations better understand and improve their development lifecycle.

DevOps refargotohp-mzZp_9QpYLc-unsplash.jpg

Mobile DevOps with GitLab, Part 1 - Code signing with Project-level Secure Files

An introduction to mobile code signing with the new Project-level Secure Files feature.

DevOps gl15.jpg

Battling toolchain technical debt

DevOps teams can hinder the software development lifecycles and application performance if they let their toolchains become unruly. Read how GitLab can help reduce that technical debt.

DevOps a-deep-dive-into-the-security-analyst-persona.jpg

How to begin your DevOps journey

So you want a career in DevOps? These easy and affordable opportunities will let you get started today.

