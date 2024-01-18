Browse articles from DevSecOps Platform
Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab
Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.
Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations
Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.
GitLab 16.9 Release
16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!
How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles
Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.
CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups
Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation.
Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management
Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.
Jenkins-to-GitLab migration made easy
Learn why and how to migrate from Jenkins to GitLab with ease by following this step-by-step guide.
Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available
Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.
