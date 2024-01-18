Blog DevSecOps Platform

Release 16.10 cover image
GitLab 16.10 Release GitLab 16.10 released with semantic versioning in the CI/CD catalog
DevSecOps Platform agile planning - cover image

Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.

DevSecOps Platform agile.png

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.

DevSecOps Platform 16-9 cover

GitLab 16.9 Release

16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!

DevSecOps Platform customize - cover image

How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles

Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.

DevSecOps Platform clocks.jpg

CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups

Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation.

DevSecOps Platform agile.png

Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management

Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.

DevSecOps Platform migration - abstract - cover

Jenkins-to-GitLab migration made easy

Learn why and how to migrate from Jenkins to GitLab with ease by following this step-by-step guide.

DevSecOps Platform runners-abstract-cover

Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available

Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.

DevSecOps Platform Dashboard - cover

Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard

Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.

