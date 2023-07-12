Blog collaboration

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making. Author: Amanda Rueda Read Post
Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare

Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.

5 ways execs can support their DevOps teams with AI

Learn how the AI capabilities within a DevSecOps platform can help teams boost productivity and collaboration.

How global real estate company Lendlease is driving change with GitLab

Learn how Lendlease is using GitLab to improve visibility, foster collaboration, and empower everyone to be responsible for security.

Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC

We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners in EMEA and APAC for their collaboration and contributions.

Unblock code reviews with GitLab Duo Suggested Reviewers

Use the power of AI to identify the right reviewers more quickly, saving time and accelerating the software development lifecycle.

GitLab releases moving to the third Thursday of the month

This move will create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.

How to export vulnerability reports to HTML/PDF and Jira

With GitLab's API, it's easy to query vulnerability info and send the report details elsewhere, such as a PDF file or a Jira project.

Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners

We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners for their collaboration and contributions.

7 tips on how to successfully talk to execs about DevSecOps

If you want to begin using DevSecOps to improve software development, you need to get business executives behind your plan. Here are tips to do just that.

