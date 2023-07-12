Browse articles that include the collaboration tag
Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare
Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.
5 ways execs can support their DevOps teams with AI
Learn how the AI capabilities within a DevSecOps platform can help teams boost productivity and collaboration.
How global real estate company Lendlease is driving change with GitLab
Learn how Lendlease is using GitLab to improve visibility, foster collaboration, and empower everyone to be responsible for security.
Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC
Unblock code reviews with GitLab Duo Suggested Reviewers
Use the power of AI to identify the right reviewers more quickly, saving time and accelerating the software development lifecycle.
GitLab releases moving to the third Thursday of the month
This move will create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.
How to export vulnerability reports to HTML/PDF and Jira
With GitLab's API, it's easy to query vulnerability info and send the report details elsewhere, such as a PDF file or a Jira project.
Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners
