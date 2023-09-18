GitLab releases moving to the third Thursday of the month

Starting with GitLab 16.6, which will be released on Nov. 16, 2023, our monthly release date will change from the 22nd of every month to the third Thursday of every month. This iteration in our release processes will ensure consistency and create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of the week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.

What does this change mean for you?

If you’re using GitLab.com SaaS, not much will change as GitLab.com SaaS will continue to deploy multiple times a day.

If you’re using GitLab self-managed, releases will happen on the third Thursday of every month. If you have any processes, tooling, or automation that is based around the GitLab self-managed release being the 22nd of the month, it will need to be updated to support this new schedule of the third Thursday of the month.