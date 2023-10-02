Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC

At GitLab’s second annual EMEA Partner Leadership Summit, held in London last month, we invited channel, technology, and cloud partners to join us to celebrate their achievements, empower their success, and provide resources and support for the year to come.

We recognized our partners for their contributions via the Partner Leadership Awards, including EMEA and APAC Partner of the Year, EMEA Distributor of the Year, and EMEA Services Partner of the Year.

GitLab strives to create collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with our partners, and we also encourage our partners to embrace GitLab’s values of Collaboration, Results, Efficiency, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, Iteration, and Transparency (CREDIT). Each award winner demonstrated a strong partnership with GitLab and alignment with CREDIT values.

Our 2023 Partner Leadership Summit Award winners for EMEA and APAC are:

EMEA Partner of the Year: SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH

SVA is one of Germany’s leading IT services providers. With products from leading manufacturers, their project know-how and range of services, and flexibility, they develop optimal solutions for companies and public-sector clients.

SVA's approach to customer engagement is a testament to their dedication to helping businesses tackle their distinctive challenges through the transformative power of DevSecOps. They have also invested in GitLab to efficiently manage their own workloads thus creating a strong GitLab culture and proficient technical teams. SVA works to ensure that customers not only embrace DevSecOps but also reap the full benefits, ensuring a substantial return on investment.

APAC Partner of the Year: Infograb LC

Infograb is a DevOps Tech company with Agile-based software development and DevOps framework technology know-how in various institutions, mainly the financial sector.

Infograb was one of our first partners in Korea, and they immediately saw the value and opportunity to not only sell GitLab but provide great value for their customers through a strong services practice. Infograb has continued to grow their GitLab practice year after year, becoming a stand-out partner for us in the region. Infograb has been instrumental in helping win some of the largest enterprise customers in Korea supported by an outstanding solution engineering team who always delivers amazing results for their customers.

EMEA Distributor of the Year: Amazic

Amazic is a trusted supplier and solution advisor for partners, individuals, and many of the world’s largest organizations across different industry verticals by offering a unique platform for purchasing technology products and services and accessing training courses.

Amazic earned Distributor of the Year as a result of their continued focus on developing a DevSecOps Ecosystem with GitLab throughout EMEA. They manage a dedicated open partner base, ensuring technical enablement and training around GitLab to support customer development. Their marketing department is continually iterating innovative campaigns highlighting business opportunities to help customers develop their own DevSecOps journey. The Amazic marketplace simplifies and consolidates customers’ product purchasing, saving time and money.

EMEA Services Partner of the Year: Adfinis

Adfinis is a leading service provider of Open Source solutions for over 20 years and is based in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia. As a company, Adfinis contributes to sustainable and reliable IT solutions by being intensely involved in the Open Source community.

Adfinis joined forces to partner with GitLab back in 2020 sharing a similar vision of working with open source solutions. Since then they have been true to their word, investing in their professional services capabilities and becoming a team of highly proficient DevSecOps engineers operating across EMEA. They always keep abreast of GitLab product releases, often being the first to prove these innovations in the field, we recognize them as a true collaborator to GitLab as they are to their customers.

Our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners! We look forward to further collaboration in the year to come.

