pipeline-abstract-cover
GitLab is now available as an AWS CodeStar Connections provider AWS released native CodePipeline integration for GitLab projects and repos, helping to ensure a best-in-class experience when using GitLab and AWS together. Author: Darwin Sanoy Read Post
DevSecOps pipeline-abstract-cover-image

Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi

Learn how Pulumi's infrastructure-as-code tool helps streamline the automation of GitLab CI/CD workflows.

DevSecOps Platform gitlabflatlogomap.png

GitLab at AWS re:Invent 2023

GitLab and AWS have streamlined development and security for DevSecOps teams. Learn how in lightning talks, sessions, live demos, and more.

News awardstars.jpg

Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC

We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners in EMEA and APAC for their collaboration and contributions.

DevSecOps Platform securitylifecycle.png

GitLab achieves the AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty

The AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty demonstrates that GitLab is instrumental in helping customers implement better security while continuing to innovate.

Security security-checklist.png

Streamline security with keyless signing and verification in GitLab

Our partnership with Sigstore means that with just a few lines in a yml file, GitLab customers can make their development environment more secure.

News awardstars.jpg

Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners

We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners for their collaboration and contributions.

Security security-checklist.png

How Secret Detection can proactively revoke leaked credentials

GitLab extends Secret Detection capabilities to customers on Google Cloud.

Open Source bi_worldwise_casestudy_image.png

GitLab Operator certified by Red Hat OpenShift

The GitLab Operator is now certified by Red Hat’s OpenShift standards, allowing users to install GitLab directly on an OpenShift cloud cluster.

DevOps Platform 4-facets-of-gitlab-integration.png

4 approaches to GitLab integrations

Learn about use cases that help extract even more value from a DevSecOps platform.

