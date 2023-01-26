Browse articles that include the partners tag
Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi
Learn how Pulumi's infrastructure-as-code tool helps streamline the automation of GitLab CI/CD workflows.
GitLab at AWS re:Invent 2023
GitLab and AWS have streamlined development and security for DevSecOps teams. Learn how in lightning talks, sessions, live demos, and more.
Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC
We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners in EMEA and APAC for their collaboration and contributions.
GitLab achieves the AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty
The AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty demonstrates that GitLab is instrumental in helping customers implement better security while continuing to innovate.
Streamline security with keyless signing and verification in GitLab
Our partnership with Sigstore means that with just a few lines in a yml file, GitLab customers can make their development environment more secure.
Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners
We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners for their collaboration and contributions.
How Secret Detection can proactively revoke leaked credentials
GitLab extends Secret Detection capabilities to customers on Google Cloud.
GitLab Operator certified by Red Hat OpenShift
The GitLab Operator is now certified by Red Hat’s OpenShift standards, allowing users to install GitLab directly on an OpenShift cloud cluster.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert