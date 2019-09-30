Browse articles that include the frontend tag
Get to know the new GitLab typefaces
Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability.
How to choose the right static site generator
Here's an in-depth look at 6 static site generators that deploy to GitLab Pages.
Why we spent the last month eliminating PostgreSQL subtransactions
How a mysterious stall in database queries uncovered a performance limitation with PostgreSQL.
Placebo Lines on the Pipeline Graph
Have you noticed the connecting lines missing on your pipelines lately? Here's why
Why do GitLab designers contribute to the codebase?
This article is not another blog post about whether designers should code. Instead, it's the perspective of a GitLab designer learning to contribute.
How to carry out effective code reviews
From time management to unblocking, discover the secrets of more efficient code reviews.
The trouble with technical interviews? They aren't like the job you're interviewing for
Forget the coding exercise. Here's how to create realistic scenarios for engineering candidates in technical interviews.
Why we scoped down to build up error tracking
We dig into how shipping small iterations is accelerating delivery on our error tracking product.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert