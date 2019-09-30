Blog frontend

Total Blocking Time - The metric to know for faster website performance Learn how to identify and fix some root causes for high Total Blocking Time. Author: Jacques Erasmus Read Post
Get to know the new GitLab typefaces

Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability.

How to choose the right static site generator

Here's an in-depth look at 6 static site generators that deploy to GitLab Pages.

Why we spent the last month eliminating PostgreSQL subtransactions

How a mysterious stall in database queries uncovered a performance limitation with PostgreSQL.

Placebo Lines on the Pipeline Graph

Have you noticed the connecting lines missing on your pipelines lately? Here's why

Why do GitLab designers contribute to the codebase?

This article is not another blog post about whether designers should code. Instead, it's the perspective of a GitLab designer learning to contribute.

How to carry out effective code reviews

From time management to unblocking, discover the secrets of more efficient code reviews.

The trouble with technical interviews? They aren't like the job you're interviewing for

Forget the coding exercise. Here's how to create realistic scenarios for engineering candidates in technical interviews.

Why we scoped down to build up error tracking

We dig into how shipping small iterations is accelerating delivery on our error tracking product.

Why we chose ECharts for data visualizations

Learn why GitLab switched from D3.js to ECharts as our library of choice for rendering data visualizations.

