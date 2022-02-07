Blog production

clocks.jpg
CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation. Author: Christian Nnachi Read Post
Engineering speedlights.png

Why and how we rearchitected Git object database maintenance for scale

Go in-depth into improvements to maintenance of the Git object database for reduced overhead and increased efficiency.

Engineering git.png

Future-proofing Git repository maintenance

Learn how we revamped our architecture for faster iteration and more efficiently maintained repositories.

DevOps Platform three-things-i-learned-in-my-first-month-at-gitlab.jpg

New to DevOps? Take our DevOps for beginners quiz

We asked nearly 1400 DevOps beginners about their priorities and challenges for 2022. See how you compare, and take our short DevOps for beginners quiz.

Engineering engineering.png

Why we implemented our own SSHD solution

Until recently we used OpenSSH Server to handle SSH connections to provide SSH-related features, but we ultimately decided to implement our own SSHD solution. Learn more!

Engineering cover.png

How we improved on-call life by reducing pager noise

Too many pages? Here's how we tackled on-call SRE quality of life by grouping alerts by service and only paging on downstream services.

DevOps Platform pencil2.jpg

DevOps in Education 2021 Survey results

DevOps and GitLab are helping transform higher education. Here's what we learned.

Company 14_0_breaking_changes.jpg

GitLab.com is moving to 15.0 with a few breaking changes

These are the features that will be removed in GitLab 15.0.

Engineering Blog fallback hero

How we share SLIs across engineering departments

The Scalability team engages with the Development department for collaborating on SLIs. The first post in this series explains how we made available information accessible for development groups.

Engineering tanuki-bg-full.png

Git fetch performance improvements in 2021, Part 2

Looking back at the server-side performance improvements we made in 2021 for Git fetch.

