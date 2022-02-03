Qu'est-ce que le déploiement multi-cloud ?

Approximately 85% of organizations → use multicloud environments, but not every organization is at the same level of maturity. As teams work through the multicloud maturity model, they increase portability by insulating cloud services from underlying infrastructure, such as processors, operating systems, and virtualization software, through layers of abstraction.

All applications are in one cloud. With this strategy, a company goes “all-in” with one cloud provider for the ease of use, or because the services offered meet current business needs. The organization is locked in with a single vendor.

No portability

There may be separate teams within the same organization, and each is working out of different cloud providers, but each team is working in its own mono-cloud environment. This structure uses multiple clouds but is not technically multicloud.

Workflow portability

Workflow portability is what makes deploying anywhere possible. Instead of having to tailor certain workflows to certain clouds, developers can have one workflow with cloud-independent DevOps processes and frameworks for making deployment decisions.

Application portability

In this scenario, applications can run on any cloud, and cloud-specific services are abstracted. Application portability is hard to attain, because it requires engineering interfaces as abstractions. It also leaves organizations using only the features that are common to all clouds, so they miss out on any specialty capabilities that could improve their processes.

Disaster Recovery Portability

In this scenario, applications can fail over to another cloud with limited downtime. If a cloud provider’s data center should go down, organizations have the ability to switch to another provider.

Workload portability

The goal of workload portability is for organizations to shift application workloads between multiple clouds dynamically (e.g. autoscaling servers for background jobs). Workload portability makes it possible to migrate elements of a business service to the appropriate infrastructure so that it can service the needs of the user.

Data portability

Data portability is a feature that lets users take their data from a service and transfer or “port” it elsewhere, typically through an API.

