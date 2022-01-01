Help Topics

Account Support

If you haven't received your confirmation email, you can request to resend your confirmation instructions via our confirmation page.

Contributing

Our development documentation describes how to submit merge requests and issues. Merge requests and issues not in line with the guidelines in these documents will be closed.

Feature Proposals

Feature proposals should be submitted to the issue tracker.

Please read the contributing guidelines for feature proposals before posting on the Issue tracker and make use of the "Feature Proposal" issue template.

References

Reproducible Bugs

Bug reports should be submitted to the issue tracker.

Please read the contributing guidelines for reporting bugs before posting on the Issue tracker and make use of the "Bug" issue template.

Other resources for discussion

  • #gitlab Libera IRC channel: a Libera channel to get in touch with other GitLab users and get help. It is managed by James Newton (newton) and Drew Blessing (dblessing).
  • GitLab Community Forum: this is the best place to have a discussion.
  • Mailing list: Please search for similar issues before posting your own, there's a good chance somebody else had the same issue you have now and has resolved it.
  • Gitter chat room: here you can ask questions when you need help.

Security

Technical Support

For details on where to get paid Technical Support, and with what level of service, please see the Support page.

Updating