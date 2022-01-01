If you haven't received your confirmation email, you can request to resend your confirmation instructions via our confirmation page.
Our development documentation describes how to submit merge requests and issues. Merge requests and issues not in line with the guidelines in these documents will be closed.
Feature proposals should be submitted to the issue tracker.
Please read the contributing guidelines for feature proposals before posting on the Issue tracker and make use of the "Feature Proposal" issue template.
Bug reports should be submitted to the issue tracker.
Please read the contributing guidelines for reporting bugs before posting on the Issue tracker and make use of the "Bug" issue template.
For details on where to get paid Technical Support, and with what level of service, please see the Support page.