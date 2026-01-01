How continuous integration and continuous delivery work together

Code is tested at each stage through automated CI/CD pipelines. If all jobs in a pipeline pass their tests, the pipeline proceeds to the next stage. If any job in a pipeline fails, the pipeline stops early. Developers can then fix the problems found in the tests, and with smaller code changes, this is a much easier task. CI/CD pipelines maintain the integrity of the shared repository because they ensure that only code that meets certain standards is integrated.

Once all code has passed the quality and security testing, it's ready to be released. This is where continuous delivery takes over.

Continuous delivery automates the application release process for CI-validated code. Continuous delivery can cover everything from provisioning the infrastructure environment to deploying the tested application to test/staging or production environments. Continuous delivery uses pipelines to make sure that the application code is packaged with everything it needs to deploy to any environment you choose.