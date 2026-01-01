How continuous integration and continuous delivery work together
Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) streamline software development by automating testing, building, and deployment through unified CI/CD pipelines.
CI/CD helps DevOps teams release better quality software, faster. Continuous integration and continuous delivery do this by automating the way teams build, package, test, and deploy applications to users.
Continuous integration encourages teams to commit small, frequent code changes to a central repository multiple times a day. All code changes are continually validated against other code changes integrated into the same repository.
Code is tested at each stage through automated CI/CD pipelines. If all jobs in a pipeline pass their tests, the pipeline proceeds to the next stage. If any job in a pipeline fails, the pipeline stops early. Developers can then fix the problems found in the tests, and with smaller code changes, this is a much easier task. CI/CD pipelines maintain the integrity of the shared repository because they ensure that only code that meets certain standards is integrated.
Once all code has passed the quality and security testing, it's ready to be released. This is where continuous delivery takes over.
Continuous delivery automates the application release process for CI-validated code. Continuous delivery can cover everything from provisioning the infrastructure environment to deploying the tested application to test/staging or production environments. Continuous delivery uses pipelines to make sure that the application code is packaged with everything it needs to deploy to any environment you choose.
The goal for organizations practicing continuous delivery is to make the software release process automated and repeatable (i.e. boring). CD allows teams to plan their release processes and schedules, automate infrastructure and deployments, and manage their cloud resources more effectively.
Deployment environments and architectures have grown more complex as development velocity has increased. Teams working in cloud environments may use containers and rely on orchestration tools like Kubernetes to ship applications. Other teams may have adopted a microservices architecture. Continuous delivery needs to accommodate a vast array of deployment scenarios in order to be successful. This is why releases are often a bottleneck in the software delivery process.
Continuous integration and continuous delivery are the software processes that embody the DevOps philosophy. In the ideal DevOps team structure, there is visibility and communication throughout the software development lifecycle. Information silos are limited so that dev and ops can work together. Similarly, CI can represent devs and CD can represent ops.
CI/CD is a DevOps best practice because it addresses the challenge between developers who want to move fast, with operations that want stability and reliability. With CI/CD automation, developers can push changes more frequently. Operations teams see greater stability because environments have standard configurations, there is continuous testing in the delivery process, and releases are repeatable and predictable.
Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) are key components of modern DevOps workflows, crucial for optimizing the software development life cycle. CI boosts developer productivity by encouraging frequent code commits and validating code quality through automated testing. CD takes over by automating the deployment process, ensuring that validated code moves smoothly from development to production. This integrated approach enhances the entire software release process, maintaining high software quality and reliable code management.
By adopting CI/CD practices, development teams can streamline their deployment process, improve code quality, and achieve a more efficient and predictable software development cycle. Embracing these best practices ensures a seamless transition from code to production, ultimately leading to superior software quality and enhanced developer productivity.
GitLab CI/CD
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Continuous integration encourages teams to commit small, frequent code changes to central repositories multiple times daily, with all changes continually validated against other integrated code. Once code passes quality and security testing through CI, continuous delivery takes over to automate the application release process, covering infrastructure provisioning and deployment to test, staging, or production environments.
CI/CD pipelines test code at each stage through automated processes. If all jobs in a pipeline pass their tests, the pipeline proceeds to the next stage. If any job fails, the pipeline stops early allowing developers to fix problems. This ensures only code meeting certain standards is integrated into shared repositories.
The goal for organizations practicing continuous delivery is to make the software release process automated and repeatable. CD allows teams to plan release processes and schedules, automate infrastructure and deployments, and manage cloud resources more effectively, accommodating complex deployment scenarios including containers, Kubernetes orchestration, and microservices architectures.
CI/CD addresses the challenge between developers who want to move fast and operations teams wanting stability and reliability. With CI/CD automation, developers can push changes more frequently while operations teams see greater stability through standard environment configurations, continuous testing in delivery processes, and repeatable predictable releases.
CI/CD practices help teams release better quality software faster by automating building, packaging, testing, and deployment processes. CI boosts developer productivity through frequent code commits and automated quality validation. CD automates deployment processes ensuring validated code moves smoothly from development to production, maintaining high software quality and reliable code management.
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