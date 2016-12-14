How continuous integration and continuous delivery work together

The goal for organizations practicing continuous delivery is to make the software release process automated and repeatable (i.e. boring). CD allows teams to plan their release processes and schedules, automate infrastructure and deployments, and manage their cloud resources more effectively.

Deployment environments and architectures have grown more complex as development velocity has increased. Teams working in cloud environments may use containers and rely on orchestration tools like Kubernetes to ship applications. Other teams may have adopted a microservices architecture. Continuous delivery needs to accommodate a vast array of deployment scenarios in order to be successful. This is why releases are often a bottleneck in the software delivery process.

Continuous integration and continuous delivery are the software processes that embody the DevOps philosophy. In the ideal DevOps team structure, there is visibility and communication throughout the software development lifecycle. Information silos are limited so that dev and ops can work together. Similarly, CI can represent devs and CD can represent ops.

CI/CD is a DevOps best practice because it addresses the challenge between developers who want to move fast, with operations that want stability and reliability. With CI/CD automation, developers can push changes more frequently. Operations teams see greater stability because environments have standard configurations, there is continuous testing in the delivery process, and releases are repeatable and predictable.