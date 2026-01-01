As the name suggests, continuous delivery (CD) is a software development practice that works in conjunction with continuous integration to automate the application release process. Software developers release updates to code in short but continuous cycles using automation to speed the release. CD includes all the steps in the production cycle - build, test, configure and deploy. The ultimate goal is to get software into users’ hands.

CD can be thought of as an extension of continuous integration, at times referenced together as CICD, which is the practice of integrating code into a shared repository and building/testing each change as soon as possible, automatically, and typically several times a day.

Once continuous integration builds and tests code in a shared repository, continuous delivery takes over during the final stages to ensure software releases are low-risk, consistent, and repeatable.