How to Avoid the DevOps Tax: Complete Guide
Too many tools/toolchains can impose a hefty DevOps tax on your organization. Here's how a single DevOps platform can lighten your burden.
The DevOps tax is the price teams pay for using multiple tools and toolchains to speed up software delivery. This price is measured in manpower: how much time teams spend integrating and maintaining toolchains versus actually coding and delivering software.
Research indicates teams spend 10% to 20% of their monthly time supporting toolchains rather than productive development work.
DevOps ties all parts of the software development lifecycle together, from planning to delivery. This naturally encourages cobbling tools together to accomplish integration.
Why is toolchain administration complex?
Administering multiple products and connecting them is inherently complex. CI needs to communicate with version control, code review, security testing, container registry, and configuration management.
Why is configuration an ongoing burden?
Toolchain configuration is not a one-time effort. Each new project needs to reconnect all pieces together. Teams repeatedly invest time in integration rather than development.
A DevOps platform streamlines every aspect of the software development lifecycle. A single application replaces multiple disconnected tools, eliminating integration overhead.
Platform teams can support the infrastructure while developers focus on delivering software rather than maintaining toolchains.
A true platform delivered as a single application eliminates integration complexity between separate tools. Organisations increasingly standardise on single DevOps platforms to reduce overhead.
What defines a true DevOps platform?
A true platform provides end-to-end capabilities within one application rather than bundling separate products. Native integration removes the need for custom connectors between stages.
A DevOps platform does not mean organisations will only have a single tool. Most companies need platforms that integrate easily with existing tools.
Company-wide project management solutions or industry-regulated tools often require integration. Platforms must accommodate these external dependencies.
Robust APIs for integrations are essential. Ideally, look for platforms with off-the-shelf integration capabilities that reduce custom development needs.
Exciting new technologies are constantly emerging. Your DevOps platform needs to accommodate future innovations without requiring replacement.
IoT, AI, machine learning, and other emerging technologies will affect development workflows. Platforms must be extensible enough to incorporate new capabilities.
Assess the platform's history of adopting new technologies and its architectural flexibility. Active development and regular feature releases indicate future-facing commitment.
Development professionals consistently identify communication and collaboration as the most important skills for their future careers. These capabilities are central to DevOps success.
Communication and collaboration are essential at many stages: code review, UX planning, product planning, incident response, and retrospectives. Platforms must support these interactions.
What collaboration features should a platform include?
Look for integrated commenting, review workflows, shared dashboards, and notification systems. Collaboration should happen within the platform rather than requiring external tools.
Understanding your current DevOps tax helps justify platform investment and measure improvement.
What should you measure?
Track time spent on toolchain maintenance, integration troubleshooting, onboarding new projects, and context switching between tools. Compare this against time spent on productive development.
How do you build the business case?
Quantify the DevOps tax in terms of developer hours and associated costs. Compare against platform licensing and implementation costs to demonstrate return on investment.
Choose a DevOps platform that meets these criteria:
- Single application: True platform, not bundled separate tools
- Low maintenance: Easy, automated upgrades with minimal manpower
- Robust APIs: Off-the-shelf integrations with existing tools
- Future-facing: Extensible architecture for emerging technologies
- Complete visibility: 360-degree view with traceability and auditability
- Collaboration support: Integrated communication throughout the lifecycle
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
DevOps tax refers to the overhead costs incurred by teams using multiple tools and toolchains, often resulting in lost productivity as time is spent maintaining and integrating these tools instead of focusing on software development.
To avoid DevOps tax, consider implementing a single DevOps platform that simplifies processes and integrates well with existing tools to minimize complexity and maintenance efforts.
Effective strategies to reduce DevOps overhead include choosing a true platform that automates upgrades, emphasizes integration capabilities, and enhances communication and collaboration among team members.
The DevOps tax arises from the complexity of managing multiple tools and ensuring they communicate effectively, leading to a significant portion of a team's time being diverted from actual coding to toolchain support.
Minimizing costs associated with DevOps processes involves selecting a future-facing platform that supports scalability and emerging technologies, along with ensuring robust integration and maintenance practices.
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