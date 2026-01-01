Value stream mapping (VSM) is a management method for visualising and analysing all activities required to deliver a product to a customer. VSM applies across industries including software development, marketing, manufacturing, IT operations, and logistics.

The technique identifies value within processes and minimises waste through detailed workflow analysis.

How does VSM work in software development?

VSM tools in software development focus on workflow management and data availability across DevOps and CI/CD pipelines. These pipelines implement value streams across development and operations teams.

VSM uses flowcharts to represent activities step by step. This gives teams a clear picture of information flow, current state data, and overall progress.