Value Stream Mapping
Value stream mapping visualises workflows to identify waste and improve delivery efficiency. Learn the four-step VSM process for DevOps and CI/CD pipelines.
Value stream mapping (VSM) is a management method for visualising and analysing all activities required to deliver a product to a customer. VSM applies across industries including software development, marketing, manufacturing, IT operations, and logistics.
The technique identifies value within processes and minimises waste through detailed workflow analysis.
How does VSM work in software development?
VSM tools in software development focus on workflow management and data availability across DevOps and CI/CD pipelines. These pipelines implement value streams across development and operations teams.
VSM uses flowcharts to represent activities step by step. This gives teams a clear picture of information flow, current state data, and overall progress.
VSM enables teams to visualise current state and identify improvement opportunities. When unwanted activities appear, teams strategise and create value using knowledge obtained from the mapping process.
How does VSM identify waste?
Using VSM to map your workflow visually helps you identify any waste in the process that should either be reduced or completely removed. This lets you focus on value-adding activities and results in an efficient and productive workflow.
How does VSM improve communication?
Visual aids help teams learn about development processes. VSM serves as an instrument for communication and collaboration across departments and roles.
The continuous delivery (CD) pipeline describes the automated activities and workflows needed to release new functionality accurately. CD channels benefit greatly from VSM implementation, as it improves the flow of value across the pipeline and provides excellent visibility into the problem or decision point areas.
What is the first step for CD pipeline improvement?
The first step to improving any value stream is mapping the current CD pipeline. VSM provides a better view of the crucial activities in the delivery process and the flow of value upstream. It enables you to better understand the pipeline’s current state and identify improvement opportunities.
VSM provides value by:
- Identifying key areas to improve to maximize value for the user
- Providing a clear picture of the current and future state, helping you determine if any improvements are needed
- Identifying wasteful activities, such as inappropriate processing, and their causes
- Helping teams learn about the development process through visual aids and serving as an instrument for communication and collaboration
VSM follows a structured four-step process from identification through implementation.
Step 1: How do you identify the product map?
To start, identify the product that needs improvement and can profit from a more streamlined experience. Next, define the start and end of the key processes related to the product. Defining this early will draw your focus to the activities that are adding value to the process.
Step 2: How do you create a current state VSM?
This step involves collaborating with your entire team to build an understanding of your current state. Invite all parties directly involved with the product and gather as much information as possible. During this time, you can analyze your data closely, review what you have, diagnose the potential causes of waste, and identify opportunities for potential improvements.
Step 3: how do you create a future state VSM?
As you create the future state of your VSM, prioritize the processes that need to be improved in the future. Focus on critical functions that add value and keep an eye out for opportunities to reduce waste. If you need to add to or simplify a process, now’s the time.
Step 4: How do you move from current to future state?
As you start adapting to the new future state VSM, always maintain a visual connection between the current and the future state VSM. This will help you align your goals and practical progress whenever you return to the drawing board.
DevOps embraces lean manufacturing techniques that align with VSM principles. Driving DevOps with VSM makes development more productive and reveals improvement opportunities.
Let’s take a look at the components of VSM and their corresponding impact on DevOps:
What is a process map in VSM?
This visually describes the flow of work and a series of activities that produce an outcome. This is vital for the DevOps team as they plan their work and keep up with its progress.
What is information flow in VSM?
This shows how information is delivered along the workflow and can help the DevOps team identify areas of waste.
What is timeline in VSM?
This shows the cycle, wait, and down times. If managed well, it can help the DevOps team make better decisions for future improvements, speed up delivery times, and make the entire approach to development more productive.
Let’s take a look at some of the tools and techniques used in VSM.
- Process activity mapping: This tool eliminates unnecessary activities, simplifies complex ones, and upgrades processes to reduce waste.
- Supply chain response matrix: This tool focuses on time-based mapping to analyze activities and lead time within an organization. The lead time is the amount of time between the start of activities or a project and the delivery of its intended results.
- Quality filter mapping: This tool identifies where quality problems exist in the workflow. The information is used to understand where there is waste and what improvements are needed.
- Decision point analysis: The decision point is associated with learning about the entire workflow of the decision. This information drives the direction of decision-making rules. The decision point analysis is the extraction of decisions and detects the links between data related to the whole situation. This tool points to any variability in the workflow.
VSM helps you see the specific processes that add value to your product or service. It also aids in identifying communication disparities between teams and across tasks and other activities.
How does VSM enhance collaboration?
VSM analysis verifies the relevance of the value added, and visualization enhances effective collaboration between team members.
What are the key outcomes of VSM?
Value stream mapping delivers measurable improvements:
- Waste identification: Reveals inefficiencies and their root causes
- Process improvement culture: Fosters continuous optimisation mindset
- Delivery efficiency: Streamlines software product lifecycle
- Productivity enhancement: Evolves operational practices toward efficiency
- Team alignment: Creates shared understanding through visual documentation
Value Stream Mapping serves as an effective tool not just for identifying inefficiencies but also for fostering a culture of process improvement. The stream mapping exercise extends beyond simple process mapping; it provides a comprehensive overview of the entire value stream. This perspective is crucial for improving delivery efficiency and refining the lifecycle of a software product, proving essential for any optimization efforts.
Through meticulous mapping efforts and detailed stream analysis, companies can evolve from their existing operational practices to a state of streamlined processes and enhanced productivity.
GitLab Value Stream Management
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.