What is developer-first security?

The goal of DevSecOps was to build on the silo-busting that happened when DevOps was implemented — now dev, ops, and security all work together. It’s still early days, but our 2022 Global DevSecOps Survey showed promising signs: almost 29% of security professionals said they’re now part of a cross-functional security team, and 57% of security team members said their organizations have either shifted security left or are planning to this year.

Are developer-security relations improving?

Friction remains between developers and security, but there are signs that relations are improving. In 2022, fewer security professionals complained about vulnerabilities being identified late in the software development lifecycle or about difficulty getting developers to address security risks.

From the developer side, over half of developers said they are “fully responsible” for security in their organizations, while another 39% said they feel responsible for security as part of a larger team.