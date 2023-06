For cloud native applications, GitLab may be able to completely replace tools like Datadog, New Relic, and Splunk. With Prometheus, Sentry, and Jaeger integrations, GitLab comes with everything you need out of the box for your micro-services based applications. Using GitLab lowers costs by offloading your cloud native monitoring from legacy pay-per-use tools to GitLab's built-in capabilities.

