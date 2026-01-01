How do I use GitLab for Ops?
GitLab is not just an ops tool, it's a tool for ops teams. Learn how your operations personnel can use GitLab for monitoring live applications, managing Kubernetes environments, and incident response.
GitLab is not just an ops tool, it is a tool designed for ops teams. Operations personnel use GitLab for monitoring live applications, managing Kubernetes environments, and incident response.
GitLab provides a single application for the entire software development and operations lifecycle, eliminating the need for separate toolchains.
Various operations roles benefit from GitLab's built-in ops tools. System administrators, IT ops engineers, site reliability engineers (SREs), and DevOps engineers all use GitLab for operational tasks.
GitLab extends beyond development teams to serve the complete spectrum of operations personnel.
GitLab provides comprehensive monitoring for cloud native applications. Built-in integrations with Prometheus, Sentry, and Jaeger deliver everything needed for microservices-based applications out of the box.
Can GitLab replace traditional monitoring tools?
For cloud native applications, GitLab can replace tools like Datadog, New Relic, and Splunk. Built-in monitoring capabilities reduce costs by eliminating pay-per-use licensing from legacy monitoring tools.
What monitoring integrations does GitLab include?
GitLab integrates Prometheus for metrics, Sentry for error tracking, and Jaeger for distributed tracing. These integrations provide complete observability without additional tool purchases.
Auto DevOps generates CI/CD pipelines automatically with minimal configuration. The feature detects project attributes and creates pipelines based on best practices learned from extensive user data.
How do you get started with auto DevOps?
A few clicks configure an entire CI/CD pipeline automatically. Auto DevOps analyses your project and applies appropriate build, test, and deployment stages without manual configuration.
Can you customise auto DevOps pipelines?
Auto DevOps is fully configurable when you need to customize pipelines. Start with auto-generated configurations and modify them to meet exact specifications as requirements evolve.
The Operations Dashboard provides a summary of each project's operational health. Teams see which projects are green and which are red in a single consolidated view.
What information does the operations dashboard show?
The dashboard displays pipeline status and alert status for all projects. Teams quickly diagnose system-wide problems or drill down into specific commits causing failures.
How does the dashboard help incident response?
Centralized visibility enables rapid problem identification. Operations teams locate failing pipelines and trace issues to specific code changes without navigating multiple systems.
GitLab features incident management built into the complete DevOps platform. Agile project planning, source code, pipelines, and cloud native monitoring all reside in the same application.
Why is integrated incident management valuable?
All operational data is available from the incident management interface. Teams access code, pipelines, and monitoring without switching between disconnected tools during incident response.
How does integration speed up resolution?
All operational data is available from the incident management interface. Teams access code, pipelines, and monitoring without switching between disconnected tools during incident response.
GitLab Serverless enables running Functions-as-a-Service (FaaS) on your own infrastructure. Teams deploy functions and container-based applications that scale automatically based on demand.
How does GitLab serverless scale?
Applications auto-scale up to meet demand and down to zero when there is no usage. This eliminates costs for idle infrastructure while ensuring capacity during traffic spikes.
What can you deploy with Gitlab serverless?
Both functions and container-based applications deploy through GitLab Serverless. The platform handles orchestration and scaling automatically regardless of application type.
GitLab provides comprehensive operations functionality:
- Kubernetes monitoring: Prometheus, Sentry, and Jaeger integrations
- Auto DevOps: Auto-generated CI/CD pipelines based on best practices
- Operations Dashboard: Single view of all project health and pipeline status
- Incident management: Integrated response with access to all platform data
- Serverless: FaaS deployment with automatic scaling to zero
GitLab consolidates development and operations into one platform. Operations teams work alongside development teams using shared tools, reducing context switching and improving collaboration.
Cost reduction comes from replacing multiple specialised tools with built-in GitLab capabilities. Single-platform visibility accelerates incident response and improves operational efficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
GitLab supports operations roles like Sys Admins, SREs, and IT Ops Engineers with built-in tools for monitoring, incident management, CI/CD, and infrastructure automation, all in a single platform.
Auto DevOps automatically configures CI/CD pipelines based on your project’s setup, enabling quick deployment and testing. It follows best practices and can be customized to match operational requirements.
Absolutely. GitLab includes native incident management, linking code, issues, alerts, and monitoring in one platform, streamlining detection, response, and resolution workflows for Ops teams.
Git operations involve using Git to manage version control, enabling teams to track changes, collaborate, and maintain code integrity throughout the development process.
Yes, GitLab includes features for project management, allowing teams to plan, execute, and monitor tasks seamlessly alongside their coding activities.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.