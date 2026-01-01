What are GitLab Flow best practices?

GitLab Flow best practices are guidelines for managing source code using GitLab’s version control, issue tracking, and CI/CD tools to ensure efficient, clean, and scalable development workflows. They include using feature branches, testing all commits early, automating deployments based on tags or branches, and maintaining clean commit histories.

When software development teams rush to accelerate delivery, they may end up with messy or complex workflows. Organizations that have transitioned from another version control system are especially likely to deal with challenging processes that may slow down development.

When teams use GitLab Flow, they can use feature driven development and feature branches with issue tracking to ensure every team member works efficiently. Using these GitLab Flow tips, software development teams can simplify the process and produce a more efficient and cleaner outcome.