What is GitLab Flow?

Git simplifies branching and merging, prompting many software development teams to move away from older source control tools like SVN and adopt Git-based workflows that streamline collaboration.

However, organizations transitioning from traditional version control systems often face challenges identifying a workflow that aligns with their development process.

GitLab Flow addresses this gap by providing a seamless approach to software development. It integrates Git workflows with issue tracking, enabling teams to manage code and collaboration in a unified system.