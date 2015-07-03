We've asked for your opinion and have finally chosen this to be our new logo:

And without background:

We used to have an angry looking raccoon dog, now it's an abstract raccoon dog - or better sounding: a GitLab Tanuki.

The logo and type was created by designer Ty Wilkins.

We were very excited with all the cool fanart we've received with our last logo, we hope to receive even more with this one! You can find the original SVGs on our press page.

The new logo will appear in GitLab 7.13.

As always, we'd love to hear what you think.