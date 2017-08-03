Blog Company Demo: Turn-key Kubernetes with StackPoint.io
August 3, 2017
2 min read

Demo: Turn-key Kubernetes with StackPoint.io

StackPointCloud CEO Matt Baldwin shows how GitLab users can now go even faster from idea to production with an integration that takes the pain out of building Kubernetes clusters.

Rebecca Dodd
StackPointCloud partnered with us to bring you an end-to-end, turn-key Kubernetes solution, speeding up the process from idea to production. Watch the turn-key piece in action in our recent webcast.

Kubernetes allows you to manage an application across different resources and clouds, enabling self-healing (so if a container dies, it will be rescheduled on another host) and scaling up on demand, or scaling down as needed to save costs. With a host of benefits, it's no surprise that there's a strong and active community around Kubernetes, but for some teams, the time and effort required to install and configure a Kubernetes cluster could be better spent elsewhere.

While GitLab covers every step of the software development lifecycle, we do require you to have a Kubernetes cluster up and running before you begin to use it, which is where some users get stuck. Watch the video below to see how our friends at StackPoint.io have worked with us on a solution that does the hard work for you, to "close the last mile" in under 10 minutes. The demo starts at 12:02.

Want to give it a try for yourself? Launch a Kubernetes cluster with GitLab in one click.

