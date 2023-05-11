Browse articles that include the integrations tag
GitLab is now available as an AWS CodeStar Connections provider
AWS released native CodePipeline integration for GitLab projects and repos, helping to ensure a best-in-class experience when using GitLab and AWS together.
Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi
Learn how Pulumi's infrastructure-as-code tool helps streamline the automation of GitLab CI/CD workflows.
Enhanced migration from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Cloud to GitLab
Learn about performance improvements and more when migrating from Bitbucket Server and Cloud to GitLab.
How GitLab's Red Team automates C2 testing
Learn how to apply professional development practices to Red Teams using open source command and control tools.
Jenkins to GitLab: The ultimate guide to modernizing your CI/CD environment
Learn how to migrate from Jenkins to the integrated CI/CD of the GitLab DevSecOps Platform to deliver high-quality software rapidly.
Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1
Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.
Streamline security with keyless signing and verification in GitLab
Our partnership with Sigstore means that with just a few lines in a yml file, GitLab customers can make their development environment more secure.
Better together with GitLab and Google Cloud
GitLab’s DevSecOps workflow now integrates with Google Cloud secure Artifact Registry, security scanning, and deployment toolchains.
