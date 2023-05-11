Blog integrations

Browse articles that include the integrations tag

gitlabduo.png
GitLab uses Anthropic for smart, safe AI-assisted code generation Anthropic’s Claude AI model supports the delivery of helpful, trusted code in GitLab Duo Code Suggestions. Author: Kevin Chu Read Post
DevSecOps Platform pipeline-abstract-cover

GitLab is now available as an AWS CodeStar Connections provider

AWS released native CodePipeline integration for GitLab projects and repos, helping to ensure a best-in-class experience when using GitLab and AWS together.

DevSecOps pipeline-abstract-cover-image

Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi

Learn how Pulumi's infrastructure-as-code tool helps streamline the automation of GitLab CI/CD workflows.

DevSecOps Platform julia-craice-faCwTallTC0-unsplash.jpg

Enhanced migration from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Cloud to GitLab

Learn about performance improvements and more when migrating from Bitbucket Server and Cloud to GitLab.

Security built-in-security.jpeg

How GitLab's Red Team automates C2 testing

Learn how to apply professional development practices to Red Teams using open source command and control tools.

DevSecOps Platform tanukilifecycle.png

Jenkins to GitLab: The ultimate guide to modernizing your CI/CD environment

Learn how to migrate from Jenkins to the integrated CI/CD of the GitLab DevSecOps Platform to deliver high-quality software rapidly.

Engineering lightsticks.png

Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1

Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.

Security security-checklist.png

Streamline security with keyless signing and verification in GitLab

Our partnership with Sigstore means that with just a few lines in a yml file, GitLab customers can make their development environment more secure.

News gitlabgooglecloud.png

Better together with GitLab and Google Cloud

GitLab’s DevSecOps workflow now integrates with Google Cloud secure Artifact Registry, security scanning, and deployment toolchains.

AI/ML ai-experiment-stars.png

Track ML model experiments with new GitLab MLFlow integration

Track the many versions of your machine learning models on GitLab using the MLFlow client.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert