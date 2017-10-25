αντίο (Goodbye) and thanks for a great GitLab summit – Crete edition

For the past week, around 250 GitLab team-members and significant others gathered in Crete, Greece to achieve one simple goal: get to know each other! As a remote-only company, we don't often meet face to face, so our summits are an extraordinary occasion. This year, in the spirit of "everyone can contribute," we tried something new. We decided to live stream from 9am to 9pm in an effort to bring the summit experience directly to you, wherever you are.

Highlights

Over the course of the week, we accomplished a lot! Team members from over 30 different countries had the chance to work creatively with people outside of their core team during the Amazing Race, mingle on the beautiful island of Santorini, and explore the ancient ruins of the Knossos Palace.

Summit challenges

In keeping with tradition from past summits, Sid also had a couple of work-related challenges for the team. If we completed the challenges by the end of the week, he would perform a GitLab song.

We managed to complete all of our challenges and at the closing Toga Party, Sid and Karen delighted us with a GitLab song to the tune of I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

And the best part is that we were able to share this in real time with contributors from around the world. It was our vision to make the summit read-write , so that even if you weren't with us in Greece, you could still participate and contribute. Thanks to everyone who joined in, sent in questions and comments, and for a while made the planet feel a little smaller.

Keynote with CEO Sid Sijbrandij

Thanks everyone for participating! See you next time 😎