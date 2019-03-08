Happy International Women’s Day! How we’re working to inspire and educate women in STEM

As one of our six core values, diversity is more than just a single project or initiative for GitLab. It’s crucial for the success of our globally distributed team, and for the future of the tech industry as a whole. GitLab aims to make a significant impact in efforts to foster an environment where everyone can thrive. We have designed a multidimensional approach to ensure we uphold a culture which embodies transparency, opportunity, and open communication.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, we’re taking a moment to reflect on the progress so far, while recognizing there’s lots of work to be done to #BalanceforBetter.

We're on a mission to support organizations where women thrive

We hope to shine a light on some of the initiatives we’re passionate about to help build awareness and encourage others to get involved.

Free workshops with Django Girls, Girls Get Geeky, and Rails Girls

Django Girls and GitLab partner to provide women free code workshops across the globe. Django Girls (DG) strives to empower women to pursue careers in technology. The free workshops equip women with a solid coding curriculum to kick start their professional journey. Along with DG, we partner with Girls Get Geeky and Rails Girls, organizations created to inspire and educate young women in tech. The free workshops provide community, networking, and coding lessons to women of various backgrounds. The women share their goals, dreams (and delicious treats), which GitLab happily supports.

Through the GitLab Diversity Sponsorship program, we are able to contribute financially to the initiatives. The goal is to foster a community of organizations with the desire to inspire, encourage, and empower women. We have had the pleasure of partnering with Wonder Women in Tech, FemPower, Women Who Code, and Women Hack, other incredible female-focused powerhouses in the industry. The collaborations allow Gitlab to connect on a greater scale with amazing women around the world. Visit our Sponsorships page to find out more and to apply.

The greater GitLab team is actively striving to impact change, raise awareness, and fully support global initiatives. We came together at a recent summit to promote the STEM Gems, the foundation devoted to giving girls role models in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). GitLab team-members came together to share their stories in hopes of inspiring women to pursue STEM. These collaborations allow GitLab to connect on a greater scale with amazing women around the world. We hope to inspire the community to join us in our pursuit to provide opportunity. Visit the organizations' websites to learn more about contributing through volunteering, mentoring, or sponsoring.

Our goals for 2019 are even more aggressive

With the development of the GitLab Mentorship program we hope to inspire and motivate women from across the globe. The goal is to contribute to the development of a better trained and engaged community. Our first round of applications is already in and, once paired, mentors will help mentees learn the ropes at the company, develop relationships across the organization, and identify skills to work on developing. The next cohort of mentee applications will open in August.

Education and encouragement play a vital role in women’s pursuits. In a typically male-dominated field, it’s important for women to come together and support, mentor, and encourage one another. The women of GitLab embody this belief, taking on various projects, workshops, and volunteer opportunities. We rally together to connect our distributed team.

Of course, these initiatives are just a drop in the ocean. Uniting our team through charity, sponsorship, and mentoring is one stride toward making global change. Narrowing the gender gap will remain a constant goal. We aim to provide all GitLab team-members with the opportunity to thrive, contribute, and succeed. A balanced and inclusive team will accelerate our potential. #BalanceforBetter

Photo by Şahin Yeşilyaprak on Unsplash