See who will be speaking at GitLab Commit!

We're excited to announce the first round of speakers for our inaugural GitLab Commit conference in Brooklyn! This group of speakers includes thought leaders and industry experts, members of both the GitLab team and wider community, and people from diverse backgrounds with diverse perspectives.

Brilliant minds from the likes of Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile, DigitalOcean, VMware, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation will join GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij for an unforgettable day of learning and networking.

Attendees can expect great conversations and insights on how to bring teams together to deliver code quickly and securely, and how to push innovation forward at lightning speeds. We look forward to seeing you there on September 17th and experiencing a unique event that is taking over Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Venue and Location

GitLab Commit Brooklyn will not only take place at the Williamsburg Hotel, but will be a Williamsburg neighborhood takeover. Every venue in a two block radius will have its own theme, immersing you in the city. From a graffiti wall to a trip to a brewery, your day of learning about the future of software development will be full of creative inspiration.

Hear talks, mix and mingle with new and old friends at the Williamsburg hotel, Wythe Hotel, Kinfolk, Schimanski’s and end the night at Brooklyn Bowl.

Register by August 15, 11:59 pm PT with code: commit99 to save $99 on conference passes!

GitLab Commit Brooklyn speakers

Keynote: “How Delta Became Truly Cloud Native: Avoiding the vendor-lock”

– Jasmine James, IT Manager - DevOps Center of Excellence, Delta Air Lines

Keynote: “Creating a CI/CD Pipeline with GitLab and Kubernetes in 20 Minutes”

– Eddie Zaneski, Senior Director Security, DigitalOcean

Keynote: “Implementing an Open Source Culture at NASA”

– Marshall Cottrell, Lead Engineer, Platform Team, MRI Technologies

“Being budget conscious in a continuously automated world”

– Tim Davis, Cloud Advocate, VMware

“Running GitLab and GitLab CI in Kubernetes for the Enterprise”

– Kyle Persohn, Senior Engineer, and Sean Corkum, Senior Engineer, Northwestern Mutual

“Cloud Native Logging & Stream Processing”

– Eduardo Silva, Principal Engineer, Arm/ Treasure Data

“GovLab: Gitlab in the Federal Government”

– Solomon Rubin, Cyber Security & Software Engineer, MITRE

“How Containerized GitLab CI Pipelines Can Help You Streamline Your Infrastructure Deployments”

– Nico Meisenzahl, Senior Consultant, panagenda

“Automation and Iteration: How a small agency team takes advantage of Gitlab to test and deploy rapidly across environments”

– Cory Zibell, Technology Lead, Digital Surgeons

“The after-effects of contributing to open source”

– George Tsiolis, UX Engineer, Ubitech

“Dynamically managing group permissions using GitOPS and the Gitlab API”

– Philip Marc Schwartz, Principal Software Engineer, CDP Platform, T-Mobile

“Using chaos engineering in Gitlab pipelines for faster hardening”

– Umasankar Mukkara, Co-founder and COO, MayaData

Also featuring...

George Grant

VP - Technology Fellow, Goldman Sachs

Dan Kohn

Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Christopher Bolton

Senior Systems Engineer, Delta Air Lines

Claire Carroll

dbt Community Manager, Fishtown Analytics

Nicole Schultz

Senior Engineer, Northwestern Mutual

Mike Nick

Senior Engineer, Northwestern Mutual

Karthik Satchitanand

Quality & Automation Lead, MayaData

Sid Sijbrandij

Co-founder & CEO, GitLab

Philippe Lafoucrière

Distinguished Engineer - Secure, GitLab

Emilie Schario

Data Engineer, Analytics, GitLab

Marin Jankovski

Engineering Manager, GitLab

Lee Matos

Support Engineering Manager, GitLab

Jason Plum

Senior Distribution Engineer, GitLab

About GitLab Commit

GitLab Commit is a home to learning and collaboration, so we can all experience success through DevOps transformations. We're confident that this lineup of speakers will inspire our audience and empower them to make themselves, their teams and organizations, and the open source and tech communities better.

We'll be bringing GitLab Commit to Brooklyn on September 17 and London on October 9. To find additional information and register, please visit our GitLab Commit site. We look forward to contributing with you soon!