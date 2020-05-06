How to create Review Apps for Android with GitLab, fastlane, and Appetize.io

In a [previous look at GitLab and fastlane], we discussed how fastlane now automatically publishes the Gitter Android app to the Google Play Store, but at GitLab, we live on [review apps], and review apps for Android applications didn't really exist... until [Appetize.io] came to our attention.

Just a simple extension of our existing .gitlab-ci.yml , we can utilize Appetize.io to spin up review apps of our Android application.

If you'd rather just skip to the end, you can see [my MR to the Gitter Android project].

Setting up Fastlane

Fortunately for us, fastlane has integrated support for Appetize.io, so all that's needed to hit Appetize is the addition of a new lane :