This is post 1 of a 3 part series profiling several women in GitLab’s security organization. See part two, "What’s it like to work in security at GitLab?" and three, "Considering a career in security? Here’s some advice.".

Breaking into technology, and security, can be difficult for anyone. At GitLab [31% of our workforce identifies as women](/handbook/people-group/people-success-performance-indicators/#diversity