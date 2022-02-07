First time open source contributor? 5 things to get you started

If you haven’t yet contributed to an open source software project, you may be eager to get going. Contributing to open source is a great way to learn, teach, and build your technical expertise. And it feels good to be part of a community. Yet your first time contributing can be intimidating. Here are five things you need to know to get up and running on open source:

The rules are a lot like the ones you may have learned in your childhood: Observe before you jump in, share your knowledge generously, always thank people who help you, and play well with others. Don’t be tempted to add to threads just to see your name. Try to find answers to questions within the community before you ask. Read the README file. Read the documentation. If you do ask a question or send a pull request, be patient. Don't expect an immediate reply and don’t keep posting the same question. People have different priorities and might have been caught up with work and life. Make sure you have buy-in from project implementers before you send in actual code. This shows you want to contribute and you respect the work that has gone on before you.

Ready to get started? Here are some success stories from our community to inspire you: