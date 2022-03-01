How to move from IC to DevOps manager and succeed

As a seasoned DevOps engineer, an individual contributor (IC) role might eventually start to chafe. Here are 5 strategies to make the case that you're ready for a DevOps manager role, and 3 key things to keep in mind once you get there.

DevOps manager: More than just the title

Just as many organizations don’t have dedicated DevOps teams – they just do DevOps – many will not have a title that sounds like “DevOps manager.” It is not uncommon for your current position to morph into a managerial role, so let your manager know you’re interested. Also, it never hurts to come into that conversation with a transition plan already in hand.

Until then, hone the skills that make for a good manager of any type – things like being a good communicator, mentoring others, and fostering collaboration. Collaboration is a must-have in a management role.

DevOps manager skills

DevOps manager skills include deep technical expertise in at least one area, such as systems architecture, along with broad technical experience. Ideally, a manager will have the ability to program in multiple languages to give relevant feedback and better understand the tools and support team members need. You’ll also need to understand how to respond to security incidents.

Sharpening and adding to your technical skills – and learning new ones – are some of the best things you can do to make yourself more attractive as a potential DevOps manager. Not only will new skills help advance your career, they’ll help your paycheck even if you decide to remain an individual contributor. And don’t forget the “impress your boss” benefits of being a continuous learner.

Understand the expectations (and implications) of management

When examining DevOps manager roles and responsibilities, job number one is mediating the interpersonal skirmishes among team members and with other groups. Alone, that can be challenging enough, but it’s just the starting point.

Before you take on the role, make sure you understand what is involved. A DevOps manager will be expected to help set goals and timelines, oversee project management, obtain needed tools and skills, understand the work teams are doing, advocate for team interests within the wider organization, evangelize, and generally be a cheerleader for anyone who needs it. And don’t forget, cheerleading is serious business in many organizations. A DevOps manager also needs a good network, and to be able to bring people onboard to fill skills gaps.

Find a mentor

Many companies offer mentorship programs, including GitLab, and they can be a tremendous resource for someone looking to grow into a management role. A mentor doesn't have to be a technology leader – learning management from someone in marketing, sales, or finance is useful as well.

Volunteer for an interim role

Whether it's the "great resignation" or simply the usual tech churn, turnover can mean teams need "interim" leaders. Being an interim manager can be an opportunity to get your feet wet, help out in an area that might not be completely familiar, and show your willingness to stretch, learn new things, and be a true team player. Obviously, many interim roles don't turn into permanent ones, but they still offer experience that can help build a case for a promotion to management.

You're a manager now

Once you’ve stepped into a DevOps manager role, here are three ways to be successful: