ML experiment: Explain this source code

Deciphering the source code of a new software project can be a daunting or at least time-consuming task. The code may be poorly documented, or it may be written in a programming language that is unfamiliar to the developer. Even if the developer is familiar with the programming language, the code may be complex and difficult to understand. But what if developers had a helpful tool to figure out very quickly what code was doing? With recent advancements in AI models, it's now possible to have code explained in natural language.

Explain this code with AI

At GitLab, we’re experimenting with AI-assisted code explanations. We want to enable software developers to quickly understand source code they encounter. Whether it's starting with a new project, contributing to a project in a language they're not fluent in, or just trying to understand historical code, we want to help developers get up to speed quickly.

In a rapid prototype, our own Denys Mishunov, Staff Frontend Engineer, and Michael Le, Senior Product Designer for our Create::Source Code group, leverage AI to power code explanations within GitLab's repository source code file viewer.

Above, you can see an example of highlighting a selection of code and asking for a code explanation. Watch the full demo below.

Iterating on AI/ML features

While just an experiment today, we are iterating on how to effectively bring features like this to our customers. We're starting on the repository file viewer, and this prototype can be extended to anywhere you interact with code within GitLab, from merge requests to snippets, and beyond.

This experiment is just the start of the ways we’re looking to infuse GitLab with AI/ML capabilities to help GitLab users become more efficient and effective at their jobs. We are looking across the software development lifecycle for painful and time-consuming tasks that are ideal for AI Assisted features. We’ll continue to share these demos throughout this blog series.

