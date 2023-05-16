Code Suggestions available to all GitLab tiers while in Beta

This blog is the latest post in an ongoing series about GitLab’s journey to build and integrate AI/ML into our DevSecOps platform. The first blog post can be found here. Throughout the series, we’ll feature blogs from our product, engineering, and UX teams to showcase how we’re infusing AI/ML into GitLab.

Code Suggestions is now available on GitLab.com for all users for free while the feature is in Beta. Teams can boost efficiency with the help of generative AI that suggests code while you're developing. We've extended language support from our initial six languages to now include 13 languages: C/C++, C#, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, PHP, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Kotlin, and TypeScript.

We are making improvements to the Code Suggestions underlying AI model weekly to improve the quality of suggestions. Please remember that AI is non-deterministic, so you may not get the same suggestion week to week.

Privacy first

Code Suggestions is built with privacy as a critical foundation. It keeps your proprietary source code secure within GitLab's enterprise cloud infrastructure, and this code isn't used as training data. Source code inference against the Code Suggestions model is not used to re-train the model. Learn about data usage when using Code Suggestions.

IDE support

Code Suggestions is available in VS Code via the GitLab Workflow extension. We will soon support the GitLab WebIDE with GitLab 16.0. We are also working on adding additional IDE support based on customer feedback, including JetBrains IntelliJ-based IDEs and Visual Studio support for code suggestions. We are also working to improve the user experience for how suggestions are presented and accepted within the IDEs to give developers more control over how the feature works. Additionally we're working to make it easier to setup Code Suggestions the first time and authenticate with GitLab.com

Self-managed support

We are also working to bring Code Suggestions to self-managed instances via a secure connection to GitLab.com. If you have unique requirements for your self-managed instances, we welcome you to express your interest in our self-managed support issue. Commenting on that issue will give you notifications as we post updates.

Enable Code Suggestions

Our documentation details how to enable Code Suggestions in VS Code. Below is a quickstart video walkthrough:

Beta feature

This feature is in Beta. Code Suggestions uses generative AI to suggest code while you're developing. Due to high demand, this feature will have unscheduled downtime and code suggestions in VS Code may be delayed. Code Suggestions may produce low-quality or incomplete suggestions. We look forward to hearing your feedback. Beta users should read about the known limitations.

We would love to hear about your experience and report issues in the feedback issues.

Code Suggestions is just one of the ways we’re infusing GitLab with AI/ML capabilities to help GitLab users become more efficient and effective at their jobs. We are looking across the software development lifecycle for painful and time-consuming tasks that are ideal for AI-assisted features. We'll continue to share these demos throughout this blog series.

