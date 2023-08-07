Blog Open Source Developing next-generation telecommunications with GitLab
August 7, 2023
1 min read

Developing next-generation telecommunications with GitLab

Learn more about Project Sylva, a cross-industry collaboration to build a cloud-native, open source telecommunications platform using GitLab.

telecomabstract.jpeg
bbehr-headshot Bryan Behrenshausen
open sourcecommunityfeatures

In November 2022, the Linux Foundation Europe announced the launch of Project Sylva, a cloud-native, open source telecommunications software stack. The initiative represents a cross-industry collaboration between major telecommunications providers and vendors (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, and Nokia), who formally agreed to collaborate on building the foundation of a next-generation telecommunications system in the open.

Today that work continues on GitLab, where the project is gaining momentum as its contributor community grows. Eager to hear what that community has achieved since last year, I sat down with André Vieira, the project's communications lead.

Watch our interview to learn more about Sylva's guiding mission and vision, its successes, its challenges, and its future.

Watch the interview

