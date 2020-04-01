Browse articles that include the UI tag
GitLab user profiles have just become more personal
Find out the more about our latest additions to GitLab user profiles. You control the data that is displayed
Don't hide primary actions
In our testing, we found there was confusion in setting up subgroups with a wide range of research participants. We wanted to reduce confusion in setting up subgroups in GitLab.
Why design systems benefit everyone
Learn how the GitLab digital experience team built the Slippers design system for our marketing website.
Interesting things UX is working on - February 2021
Take a look at some of the design work we've got in process
How to use GitLab’s CI/CD pipeline templates
Learn how pipeline templates and Auto DevOps can get you up and running on GitLab CI/CD.
Can DevOps be beneficial for design and UX?
Look at how DevOps phases can be integrated with design and UX, and why we've built the Figma plugin to help with this.
