Cover3.png
Get to know the new GitLab typefaces Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability. Author: Sascha Eggenberger, Jeremy Elder Read Post
Company tanuki-bg-full.png

Hey icons, lighten up

Icons can be better, here's how.

News ben-sweet-2LowviVHZ-E-unsplash.jpg

GitLab user profiles have just become more personal

Find out the more about our latest additions to GitLab user profiles. You control the data that is displayed

Blog fallback hero

Don't hide primary actions

In our testing, we found there was confusion in setting up subgroups with a wide range of research participants. We wanted to reduce confusion in setting up subgroups in GitLab.

Engineering slippers-sys.jpg

Why design systems benefit everyone

Learn how the GitLab digital experience team built the Slippers design system for our marketing website.

med-badr-chemmaoui-ZSPBhokqDMc-unsplash.jpg

Interesting things UX is working on - February 2021

Take a look at some of the design work we've got in process

Blog fallback hero

Iterate Like a GitLab Designer

Think big, ship small, learn fast

Insights CI-pipeline-templates.jpg

How to use GitLab’s CI/CD pipeline templates

Learn how pipeline templates and Auto DevOps can get you up and running on GitLab CI/CD.

Engineering GitLab-Figma-header.png

Can DevOps be beneficial for design and UX?

Look at how DevOps phases can be integrated with design and UX, and why we've built the Figma plugin to help with this.

synchronous-collaboration-as-a-remote-designer.jpg

Synchronous collaboration as a remote designer at GitLab

Find out how GitLab Designers collaborate synchronously within an all-remote company!

