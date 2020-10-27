Blog google

Better together with GitLab and Google Cloud GitLab’s DevSecOps workflow now integrates with Google Cloud secure Artifact Registry, security scanning, and deployment toolchains. Author: Jackie Porter Read Post
GitLab and Google together at Google Cloud Next '23

Here's a roundup of all the GitLab events and announcements at the Next ‘23 conference.

A Google Summer of Code project: creating a benchmarking framework for SAST

Our 2022 Google Summer of Code project helped to create a benchmarking framework for SAST.

Get started with microservices architecture

For DevOps teams ready to take the next step, adopting a microservices architecture is a smart choice. Here's what you need to know.

Utilize the GitLab DevOps platform to avoid cloud migration hazards

The GitLab modern DevOps platform can simplify and accelerate planning, managing, moving, and modernizing applications and infrastructure as companies adopt a cloud-first posture on AWS and Google Cloud.

How to make your DevOps team elite performers

Every company wants DevOps done better. The DORA Report spotlights what it takes to be a DevOps elite, and what teams need to do to get there.

Google Summer of Code at GitLab – some intern highlights

GitLab team members mentored student interns and helped them develop open source projects during Google Summer of Code.

It's time to update Docker Engine

Now that Alpine Linux 3.14 is being used by more images, it's time to upgrade Docker Engine to 20.10.6 or newer.

How to use GitLab with GKE Autopilot

GitLab works out of the box with the new GKE Autopilot from Google Cloud, a managed variant of the popular Google Kubernetes Engine.

How we optimized infrastructure spend at GitLab

We keep our cloud spend under control with a spend optimization framework – now we're sharing it with you.

