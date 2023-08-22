GitLab and Google together at Google Cloud Next '23

After a pandemic-related hiatus from in-person events, we’re excited that Google Cloud Next ‘23 is back in person Aug. 29 - 31 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco – and GitLab will be there. Next ’23 promises to be a packed event, with exciting announcements and new product introductions from Google and its partners.

If you’re going to Next ‘23, here’s a quick summary of where to find GitLab at the event, including speaking sessions, our booth in the expo hall, and our storefront, to learn more about the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps Platform. And don’t forget to check out the GitLab at Next '23 event page for updates and invites!

All week

Join us at our booth #633 on the expo floor to meet the GitLab team and learn how GitLab and Google Cloud are partnering to deliver secure, enterprise-grade AI. Talk to DevSecOps experts, dive into our new AI capabilities built directly into the platform, and learn best practices you can apply to your own environment. Get all your technical questions answered, and let us know what features you'd like to see in the GitLab platform!

We also have a Pop-Up Meeting Experience at the 4th Street Entrance to the Metreon. Our team is providing demos and Q&A for GitLab Duo, our suite of AI-powered capabilities that can enhance your workflows throughout the software development lifecycle. Register for a coffee chat in our exclusive gathering space to start your day off right!

GitLab team members are available all week to meet customers, partners, and fellow Google sellers, so be sure to ask your GitLab sales representatives who and how to connect with them in person.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

If you’re attending the Executive Women’s Network breakfast, be sure to say hi to our Patty Cheung, Vice President of Sales for Channel and Alliances. Patty recently joined the GitLab team and is focusing her team on helping customers leverage GitLab’s extensive partner ecosystem to adopt, scale, and grow their businesses on GitLab’s AI-powered DevSecOps Platform.

Grab a seat early and as close to the stage as you can because you don’t want to miss out on Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s opening keynote. You’ll learn how GitLab is building our latest AI-assisted services, such as Explain this Vulnerability and Code Suggestions on Google’s PaLM2-based VertexAI and Codey upgrades.

Join us on August 29th at 6:30 p.m. for a Happy Hour at the GitLab storefront at the Metreon before the rest of the evening’s festivities. Don’t forget to grab an invite before you come.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Make sure to register for our Aug. 30th breakfast from 8:30-10AM at the GitLab Storefront in the Metreon with lightning talks on key AI initiatives!

GitLab’s Chief Product Officer David DeSanto will join Google’s June Yang, vice president of Cloud AI and Industry Solutions, at the first spotlight session (SPTL200) “What's new with generative AI at Google Cloud” at 1:30 p.m. to share how GitLab has been able to accelerate our AI-based product features by leveraging Google’s Vertex and Codey frameworks.

After the session, David will join Google’s Gabe Monroy, vice president of Developer Experience, at the Application Developers spotlight (SPTL201) “What's next for application developers” at 4:45 p.m. They will share some exciting updates on how Google and GitLab are expanding their partnership.

Thursday, Aug. 31

We’ll get more hands on with two panel sessions where audience members will hear from GitLab and Google product leads and get a chance to ask questions and interact with the teams.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., Mike Flouton, GitLab vice president of Product, will join Google’s Parashar Shah, product manager for Vertex AI and Codey APIs, on a panel at the (AIML208) “Accelerate software development with Vertex AI’s Codey APIs” session. They will discuss how GitLab uses Google’s many AI tools and frameworks to build Explain this Vulnerability and Code Suggestions on Google’s PaLM2-based VertexAI and Codey upgrades, just a small example of the 15+ new AI-assisted features we have planned.

At 10:15 a.m., join Hillary Benson, senior director of Product at GitLab, for a panel with Google team members, including Stephanie Wong, product manager for Google Cloud’s Duet AI. As part of the continuing series on all things AI, the (AIML214) “Prompt engineering: Getting the skill your team needs next” session will discuss how prompt engineering can impact knowledge workers' success in delivering improved productivity and better outcomes.

If you’re a GitLab partner, drop me a line via LinkedIn and let’s connect in person at Next ‘23!