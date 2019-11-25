Blog startups

Expanding GitLab for Startups program Learn how startups can access the complete DevSecOps platform. Author: Emilio Salvador Read Post
How SMBs can save with the GitLab DevOps Platform

Use our ROI Calculator to understand how a DevOps platform saves money.

DevOps salaries in 2021: where do you rank?

Another surprise benefit of working on a DevOps platform? A higher salary! Here's why DevOps salaries are going up, and where to find the biggest paychecks.

We need to talk: Can we standardize NO_PROXY?

Subtle differences in proxy setting implementations led to surprising problems for a GitLab customer. Here's how we got to the root of it.

Fuzzit - GitLab journey

From a bootstrap startup to integral part of GitLab.

Schooled in GitLab: Teaching our handbook at a South Korean university

Students at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies tackled our handbook. The students' favorite topics were compensation and remote work.

Optimizing The Value Exchange: The Compounding Value Of Shorter Feedback Loops

Part three of a pragmatic, business-driven guide to help teams transition from fixating on output to optimizing the value exchange with their customers.

Optimizing The Value Exchange: Reduce Waste To Increase Flow

Part two of a pragmatic, business-driven guide to help teams transition from fixating on output to optimizing the value exchange with their customers.

How to optimize your value exchange system

Part one of a pragmatic, business-driven guide to help teams transition from fixating on output to optimizing the value exchange with their customers.

The single application to accelerate your startup

GitLab Ultimate and Gold now free for select YC Startups.

