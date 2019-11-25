Browse articles that include the startups tag
How SMBs can save with the GitLab DevOps Platform
Use our ROI Calculator to understand how a DevOps platform saves money.
DevOps salaries in 2021: where do you rank?
Another surprise benefit of working on a DevOps platform? A higher salary! Here's why DevOps salaries are going up, and where to find the biggest paychecks.
We need to talk: Can we standardize NO_PROXY?
Subtle differences in proxy setting implementations led to surprising problems for a GitLab customer. Here's how we got to the root of it.
Schooled in GitLab: Teaching our handbook at a South Korean university
Students at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies tackled our handbook. The students' favorite topics were compensation and remote work.
Optimizing The Value Exchange: The Compounding Value Of Shorter Feedback Loops
Part three of a pragmatic, business-driven guide to help teams transition from fixating on output to optimizing the value exchange with their customers.
Optimizing The Value Exchange: Reduce Waste To Increase Flow
Part two of a pragmatic, business-driven guide to help teams transition from fixating on output to optimizing the value exchange with their customers.
How to optimize your value exchange system
Part one of a pragmatic, business-driven guide to help teams transition from fixating on output to optimizing the value exchange with their customers.
