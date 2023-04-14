Was ist ein zentrales Versionskontrollsystem?

A single point of failure risks data

The biggest disadvantage is the single point of failure embedded within the centralized server. If the remote server goes down, then no one can work on the code or push changes. The lack of offline access means that any disruption can significantly impact code development and even result in code loss. The entire project and team comes to a standstill during an outage. In the event of hard disk corruption, software development teams must rely on backups to retrieve the running history of a project. If backups haven't been kept properly, then the team loses everything. When storing all versions on a central server, teams risk losing their source code at any time. Only the snapshots on local machines are retrievable, but that is a small amount of code compared to the entire history of a project.

Unlike a centralized VCS, a distributed version control system enables every user to have a local copy of the running history on their machine, so if there's an outage, every local copy becomes a backup copy and team members can continue to development offline.

Slow speed delays development

Centralized version control system users often have a difficult time branching quickly, because users must communicate with the remote server for every command, which slows down code development.

Branching becomes a time-consuming task and allows merge conflicts to appear, because developers can't push their changes to the central repository fast enough for others to view. If team members have slow network connections, the code development process becomes even more tedious when trying to connect with the remote server.

The speed at which software development teams operate has a direct impact on how quickly they can ship features and deliver business value. If teams are slow to develop, iteration and innovation stall and developers can become frustrated with how long it takes to see their changes in the application. Missed releases are possible if the remote server or networks are down, and team members won't be able to make up for lost time and quickly push changes.

Few stable moments to push changes

A centralized workflow is easy for small teams to utilize, but there are limitations when larger teams try to collaborate. When multiple developers want to work on the same piece of code, it becomes difficult to find a stable moment to push changes. Unstable changes cannot be pushed to the main central repository so developers have to keep them local until they're ready for release.

Because users delay pushing changes, software development projects can be delayed, and merge conflicts can arise, because the rest of the team doesn't have visibility into changes that exist only on a user's machine. Once changes are finally pushed to the central repository — after dealing with stability and speed issues — users will have to resolve conflicts quickly when merging to ensure the rest of the team can contribute to the code. The lack of stability is what leads many teams to migrate to a different version control system, such as Git.