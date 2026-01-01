Industry leaders choose GitLab
GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform where enterprises build mission‑critical software.
1
Security is built in, not bolted on
Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) scans applications for vulnerabilities that are exposed in the running application. This includes vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and command injection.
Watch the video on GitLab’s DAST Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Container scanning
Container scanning scans container images for vulnerabilities. This includes vulnerabilities in the base images, as well as vulnerabilities in the software that is installed in the images.
Watch the video on GitLab’s Container Scanning
API security and web API Fuzzing
API security and web API Fuzzing protect APIs from attacks, such as SQL injection, XSS, and denial of service (DoS).
2
Compliance and precise policy management
Compliance Management
Compliance Management enables organizations to track and manage their compliance with industry regulations, such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.
Watch the video on GitLab’s Compliance Frameworks
3
Security automation
Security Dashboard
Security Dashboard provides a centralized view of security risks and vulnerabilities, including the number of vulnerabilities, the severity of the vulnerabilities, and the status of the vulnerabilities. The Security Dashboard can be used to track the progress of security remediation efforts.
See how HackerOne’s engineering team used automation with GitLab to save manual cycle time and create faster security scanning, saving an additional hour per deploy on testing.Read more
Is your platform able to integrate security throughout the Software Delivery Life Cycle?
Integrating security at every step reduces the need for additional integrations and minimizes the risk of failureLearn more about our commitment to information security
GitLab Duo
The Suite of AI capabilities powering your workflowsLearn more
Boost efficiency and reduce cycle times with the help of AI in every phase of the software development lifecycle.
We lead with a privacy-first approach to help enterprises and regulated organizations adopt AI-powered workflows.
A single application with built-in security to deliver more software faster, enabling executive visibility across value streams and preventing context switching.
From planning and code creation to testing, security, and monitoring, our AI-assisted workflows support developer, security, and ops teams.
Loved by developers.
Trusted by enterprises.
GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevOps categories.
Start delivering software fasterLearn more about pricing
Premium
Code Ownership and Protected Branches
Merge Requests with Approval Rules
Enterprise Agile Planning
Ultimate
Dynamic Application Security Testing
Security Dashboards
Vulnerability Management
Dependency Scanning
Container Scanning