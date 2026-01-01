Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) scans applications for vulnerabilities that are exposed in the running application. This includes vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and command injection.

Watch the video on GitLab’s DAST Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Container scanning

Container scanning scans container images for vulnerabilities. This includes vulnerabilities in the base images, as well as vulnerabilities in the software that is installed in the images.

Watch the video on GitLab’s Container Scanning

API security and web API Fuzzing

API security and web API Fuzzing protect APIs from attacks, such as SQL injection, XSS, and denial of service (DoS).

Watch the video on GitLab’s Web API Fuzzing