Industry leaders choose GitLab
GitLab is the only place where enterprises build mission‑critical software.
Developers
Security
Operations
1
Security is built in, not bolted on GitLab’s security capabilities – such as DAST, fuzz testing, container scanning, and API screening – are integrated end-to-end.
More details
2
Compliance and precise policy management GitLab offers a comprehensive governance solution allowing for separation of duties between teams. GitLab’s policy editor allows customized approval rules tailored to each organization’s compliance requirements, reducing risk.
More details
3
Security automation GitLab’s advanced automation tools enable velocity with guardrails, ensuring code is automatically scanned for vulnerabilities.
More details
See how HackerOne’s engineering team used automation with GitLab to save manual cycle time and create faster security scanning, saving an additional hour per deploy on testing. Read more
Is your platform able to integrate security throughout the Software Delivery Life Cycle? Integrating security at every step reduces the need for additional integrations and minimizes the risk of failure Learn more about our commitment to information security
Learn why Developers and Operations experts prefer GitLab
Loved by developers.
Trusted by enterprises. GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevOps categories.
Trusted by enterprises. GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevOps categories.
Start delivering software faster Learn more about pricing
Learn more about pricing
Premium
Buy GitLab Premium Learn about Premium
Code Ownership and Protected Branches
Merge Requests with Approval Rules
Enterprise Agile Planning
Ultimate
Buy GitLab Ultimate Learn about Ultimate
Dynamic Application Security Testing
Security Dashboards
Vulnerability Management
Dependency Scanning
Container Scanning