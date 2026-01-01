Industry leaders choose GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform where enterprises build mission‑critical software.

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Three reasons why
chooses GitLab

1

Security is built in, not bolted on

GitLab’s security capabilities – such as DAST, fuzz testing, container scanning, and API screening – are integrated end-to-end.

2

Compliance and precise policy management

GitLab offers a comprehensive governance solution allowing for separation of duties between teams. GitLab’s policy editor allows customized approval rules tailored to each organization’s compliance requirements, reducing risk.

3

Security automation

GitLab’s advanced automation tools enable velocity with guardrails, ensuring code is automatically scanned for vulnerabilities.
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See how HackerOne’s engineering team used automation with GitLab to save manual cycle time and create faster security scanning, saving an additional hour per deploy on testing.

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Is your platform able to integrate security throughout the Software Delivery Life Cycle?

Integrating security at every step reduces the need for additional integrations and minimizes the risk of failure

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Learn why Developers and Operations experts prefer GitLab
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GitLab Duo

The Suite of AI capabilities powering your workflows

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  • Boost efficiency and reduce cycle times with the help of AI in every phase of the software development lifecycle.

  • We lead with a privacy-first approach to help enterprises and regulated organizations adopt AI-powered workflows.

  • A single application with built-in security to deliver more software faster, enabling executive visibility across value streams and preventing context switching.

  • From planning and code creation to testing, security, and monitoring, our AI-assisted workflows support developer, security, and ops teams.

Loved by developers.

Trusted by enterprises.

GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevOps categories.

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Premium

  • Code Ownership and Protected Branches

  • Merge Requests with Approval Rules

  • Enterprise Agile Planning

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Ultimate

  • Dynamic Application Security Testing

  • Security Dashboards

  • Vulnerability Management

  • Dependency Scanning

  • Container Scanning

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Not ready for Premium or Ultimate yet? You can always sign up for our Free Tier

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