Cosa sono i microservizi?

Martin Fowler's quintessential article on microservices defines nine components that most microservice architectures have in common.

1. Componentization via services

By nature, microservices architectures are broken down into component services. As such, each service can be designated, deployed, refined, and redeployed independently without affecting the environment. This means it’s usually possible to change a service instead of redeploying an entire app.

2. Organized around business capabilities

With the monolithic approach, tech teams focused separately on tech-related capabilities such as UI, databases, and server-side logic. On the other hand, microservices organize cross-functional teams around business capabilities and priorities. Teams can then design products based on individual services that communicate using a message bus.

3. Products not projects

In the past, app developers used the project model that tasked teams to build software, which then went to a maintenance organization upon completion. The microservices architecture favors a team owning the product over its lifetime. This allows developers to interact with their products in new ways, seeing how they behave in production and increasing user contact. It also empowers engineers and businesses to increase collaboration and understand each other’s fields.

4. Smart endpoints and dumb pipes

Microservices have a lot in common with the traditional UNIX system. They receive a request, process it, and generate an appropriate response. Fowler refers to this approach as “smart endpoints and dumb pipes.” The infrastructure is usually “dumb,” as it serves solely as a message router, and all the smarts reside at the endpoints producing and consuming endpoints.

5. Decentralized governance

Decentralized governance is a microservice architecture’s default structure because single-technology platforms often lead to over-standardization. A major advantage of microservices as opposed to monoliths is using different programming languages and technologies where they’re best suited. For example, Spring Boot microservices can build an app for one component, with Spring Cloud comprising another.

6. Decentralized data management

Most microservices allow each component to manage its own database from decentralized data management. You can always use the best data store for a specific project while removing the time-consuming task of shared database upgrades.

7. Infrastructure automation

CI/CD experts use infrastructure automation in microservices. It lessens developers' workloads and significantly improves deployment timeline efficiency.

8. Design for failure

Like the best businesses, microservices have resilience in mind. As unique and diverse services must communicate, failure is likely. This is the main disadvantage of microservices compared to monoliths because the solution requires additional complexity.

Sophisticated monitoring and logging setups are necessary to prevent failure from impacting consumers. While this requires more work for engineers, it means fail resistance is well-developed.

9. Evolutionary design

In such a fast-paced tech industry, evolutionary design is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity. New electronic devices hit the market each year, and your apps must be ready to accommodate them. The deconstructed design of microservices means you can give your apps a makeover without redeployment.

Fowler went into more detail about each of these components in this talk from GOTO.