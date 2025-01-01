Annual true-ups were confusing and frustrating for customers. With quarterly subscription reconciliation, users added during a quarter will only be charged for the remaining quarters of their subscription term as opposed to the full annual subscription fee(s) with annual true-ups. Customers stand to gain substantial savings for add-on users as there is no retroactive charge. For example:

Quarter in which users are added Payment period with quarterly subscription reconciliation Savings per add-on user First Remaining three quarters only 25% Second Remaining two quarters only 50% Third Remaining one quarter only 75% Fourth Next subscription period only 100%

Under no scenario will the license cost for add-on users in the quarterly subscription reconciliation model be higher than in the annual true-up model.

In the current annual true-up model, you pay for the full subscription period in which these users were added. For example, if your subscription term starts Sep 1, 2021 and ends Aug 31, 2022 and you add 100 users on May 15, 2022 - you pay for those 100 additional users for the full subscription period even though the users were only added in the third quarter of your subscription period.

In the quarterly co-terms model, new users are accounted for after the quarter in which they are added. In the same example as before, if your subscription term starts Sep 1, 2021 and ends Aug 31, 2022 and you add 100 users on May 15, 2022 (third quarter), you will now pay for those 100 additional users only starting from Jun 1, 2022, the fourth quarter of your term.