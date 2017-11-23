DevOps Tools Explained

GitLab's One DevOps Platform gives IT teams a single application that covers the entire software lifecycle, giving everyone an overview of projects as they progress from planning to deployment, monitoring, and documentation. GitLab simplifies the entire toolchain, allowing your teams to work together as a unified, collaborative system while maintaining a high level of security.

Plan

Identifying the work to be done is the first step in the DevOps toolchain. This allows tasks to be prioritized and tracked.

Build

Enabling developers to easily create feature branches, review code, merge branches, and fix bugs allows for a smooth development cycle.

Continuous integration and deployment

Running automated tests each time code is checked in or merged ensures that bugs are detected early and fixed before they get to production.

Monitor

Monitoring your application and production server performance, as well as managing incidents, is critical to the smooth operation of your software.

Operate

Ensuring the released system can scale automatically as needed is one of the ways to guarantee smooth system operations.

Continuous feedback

Distilling and sharing information empowers organizations to develop accurate insights into how well the software is received and used.