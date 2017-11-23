Topics CI CD DevOps Tools Explained

DevOps teams rely on tools and platforms that foster collaboration and communication, reduce security risk, and automate time-consuming manual tasks.

What are DevOps tools

DevOps aims to bridge the gap between application development and IT operations to allow organizations to create better software faster than ever before. DevOps tools and platforms provide a framework to empower teams to plan, build, deploy, monitor, and keep track of operations and feedback. Without these tools and platforms, organizations would have an increasingly difficult task managing software development lifecycles as the complexity and scale of the systems they're developing increase.

DevOps tools are applications that help to streamline the process of developing software. Most DevOps tools focus on one or more of the following areas:

  • Communication and collaboration

  • CI/deployment automation

  • Test automation

  • Version control

  • Container management

  • Monitoring

  • Configuration management

  • Artifact management

Benefits of DevOps tools

As organizations turn ideas into software to fuel their businesses, they are increasingly relying on DevOps tools to make that happen. DevOps tools empower companies to more quickly, efficiently, and securely develop and deploy software products that engage with customers, promote the brand, and increase revenue.

Here are just a few of the ways DevOps tools can help teams drive real business benefits:

The DevOps toolchain tax: The drawback of a non-centralized toolchain

Because DevOps ties all parts of the software development lifecycle together, it may be tempting to cobble together various tools to speed up software delivery. But going this route comes at a price:- the time spent integrating and maintaining the toolchain instead of coding and delivering software. That's the DevOps toolchain tax.

Executing development and production processes across multiple tools will ultimately slow down the delivery of products, impact communication, and reduce overall code quality. Setting up numerous integrations can be daunting and, more importantly, many of these are not just a one-time setup, as new projects require new component connections. The solution to this problem is a single end-to-end DevOps platform.

The end-to-end DevOps Platform

GitLab's One DevOps Platform gives IT teams a single application that covers the entire software lifecycle, giving everyone an overview of projects as they progress from planning to deployment, monitoring, and documentation. GitLab simplifies the entire toolchain, allowing your teams to work together as a unified, collaborative system while maintaining a high level of security.

Plan

Identifying the work to be done is the first step in the DevOps toolchain. This allows tasks to be prioritized and tracked.

Build

Enabling developers to easily create feature branches, review code, merge branches, and fix bugs allows for a smooth development cycle.

Continuous integration and deployment

Running automated tests each time code is checked in or merged ensures that bugs are detected early and fixed before they get to production.

Monitor

Monitoring your application and production server performance, as well as managing incidents, is critical to the smooth operation of your software.

Operate

Ensuring the released system can scale automatically as needed is one of the ways to guarantee smooth system operations.

Continuous feedback

Distilling and sharing information empowers organizations to develop accurate insights into how well the software is received and used.

