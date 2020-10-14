Three DevSecOps best practices to implement immediately

No matter where you are on your DevOps journey, it's time to lean into DevSecOps like never before. Why? Because the at-risk surfaces have never been larger. Today, applications are the single biggest security target, according to Forrester Research VP Amy DeMartine, who stressed the problem is getting worse and not better.

Complicating matters further, research from Gartner shows IT spending on security is actually falling and represented just 5.7% of the total budget in 2019.

And as if all that is not enough, there is ongoing confusion within DevOps teams about exactly which groups “own” the responsibility for security. In our 2020 Global DevSecOps Survey, 33% of security pros said they were solely responsible for security, but nearly as many - 29% - said everyone was.

It's time to rethink how teams approach DevSecOps, starting from the ground up. Here are three strategies teams can implement immediately.