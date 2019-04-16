Blog News Private Runner upgrade required for users of Merge Request Pipelines in GitLab 11.10
April 16, 2019
1 min read

Private Runner upgrade required for users of Merge Request Pipelines in GitLab 11.10

All users of Merge Request Pipelines must ensure they are using GitLab Runners > version 11.8.

Blog fallback hero
Jason Yavorska
patch releasesreleases

The 11.10 release, shipping April 22, introduces a Premium tier improvement for MR Pipelines where we now build the combined ref (source + target branch) as part of the merge request pipeline.

Users of MR Pipelines with private GitLab Runners of version 11.8 or older must upgrade to 11.9 or newer, or you will run into the issue described in gitlab-ee#11122, where you receive the error message Your runner is outdated, please upgrade your runner. You can upgrade by following the instructions on the Runner installation guide. Users of GitLab's shared Runner fleet are not impacted by this issue.

Please let us know in the comments if you run into any issues.

More to explore

View all blog posts
News
gitlab-oxeye

Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

News
gitlabflatlogomap.png

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

News
dedicatedcoverimage.png

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert