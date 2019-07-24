We've open sourced 3 tools to help troubleshoot system performance

Our self-managed customers often encounter issues related to performance, or the time it takes to execute something. In the past, the Support team had to pull data from disparate sources and cobble it together in order to analyze performance-related issues.

“We’re dealing with someone else’s computer on support, so we have to be able to handle environments with limited observability,” says Will Chandler, senior support engineer. “We’re at the mercy of their infrastructure. That’s why the team has made tools to reduce the friction.”

“With GitLab.com, we have all of this fancy tooling that helps us collect performance data,” says Lee Matos, support engineering manager. “But when we’re working with customers, we need to be ready to bring lightweight tools that don’t require a lot of setup that we can use based on what they have in place.”

The Support team is working on becoming more data driven by using three new tools designed to aggregate and summarize performance data for self-managed customers. A focus on data-driven decision-making improves the customer relationship and demonstrates our commitment to making performance a key feature of GitLab.

We'll look at three open source tools created by GitLab Self-Managed Support. Strace parser is a general tool that could be of use to anyone, while JSON Stats and GitLabSOS are tailored to GitLab, but could be easily modified.

Strace is a commonly used debugging and diagnostic tool in Linux that captures information about what’s happening inside processes running on our customers’ environments.

Unlike newer and more powerful tracing tools, strace adds significant overhead to a process. However, strace is generally available even on very old versions of Linux.

An strace of a single-threaded program is linear, but following the threads of execution quickly gets difficult when there are many processes being captured. At GitLab Support we are typically tracing Unicorn workers or Gitaly, which are highly concurrent, resulting in hundreds of process IDs being traced and hundreds of thousands of lines of output from traces only a few seconds long.

Will built strace parser for these types of use cases. Strace parser summarizes the most meaningful processing data delivered by an strace in a more accessible format, allowing users to find the critical section sections of the data quickly.

The next two examples are from a GitLab customer that was using a very slow file system to host their .gitconfig file, which was a major performance bottleneck. But it was not immediately clear what was happening from the perspective of a user trying to troubleshoot. By running an strace on Gitaly, we were able to get a better understanding of why the system was so slow.

3694 13:45:06.207369 clock_gettime(CLOCK_MONOTONIC, {3016230, 201254200}) = 0 <0.000015> 3694 13:45:06.207409 futex(0x7f645bb49664, FUTEX_WAIT_BITSET_PRIVATE, 192398, {3016230, 299906871}, ffffffff <unfinished ...> 3542 13:45:06.209616 <... futex resumed> ) = -1 ETIMEDOUT (Connection timed out) <0.005236> 3542 13:45:06.209639 futex(0x1084ff0, FUTEX_WAKE, 1) = 1 <0.000023> 3510 13:45:06.209673 <... futex resumed> ) = 0 <0.002909> 3542 13:45:06.209701 futex(0xc420896548, FUTEX_WAKE, 1 <unfinished ...> 3510 13:45:06.209710 pselect6(0, NULL, NULL, NULL, {0, 20000}, NULL <unfinished ...> 16780 13:45:06.209740 <... futex resumed> ) = 0 <0.002984> 3542 13:45:06.209749 <... futex resumed> ) = 1 <0.000043> 16780 13:45:06.209776 pselect6(0, NULL, NULL, NULL, {0, 3000}, NULL <unfinished ...> 3542 13:45:06.209787 futex(0xc420053548, FUTEX_WAKE, 1 <unfinished ...> 16780 13:45:06.209839 <... pselect6 resumed> ) = 0 (Timeout) <0.000056> 3544 13:45:06.209853 <... futex resumed> ) = 0 <0.003148> 3542 13:45:06.209861 <... futex resumed> ) = 1 <0.000069> 3510 13:45:06.209868 <... pselect6 resumed> ) = 0 (Timeout) <0.000151> 3544 13:45:06.209915 epoll_ctl(4<anon_inode:[eventpoll]>, EPOLL_CTL_DEL, 181<UNIX:[164869291]>, 0xc42105bb14 <unfinished ...> 16780 13:45:06.210076 write(1<pipe:[55447]>, "time=\"2019-02-14T18:45:06Z\" level=warning msg=\"health check failed\" error=\"rpc error: code = DeadlineExceeded desc = context deadline exceeded\" worker.name=gitaly-ruby.4

", 170 <unfinished ...> 3544 13:45:06.210093 <... epoll_ctl resumed> ) = 0 <0.000053> 3542 13:45:06.210101 futex(0x1089020, FUTEX_WAIT, 0, {0, 480025102} <unfinished ...> 3510 13:45:06.210109 pselect6(0, NULL, NULL, NULL, {0, 20000}, NULL <unfinished ...> 16780 13:45:06.210153 <... write resumed> ) = 170 <0.000064> 3544 13:45:06.210163 close(181<UNIX:[164869291]> <unfinished ...>

This strace delivers more than 300,000 lines about the different Gitaly processes running on this customer’s GitLab environment, making it challenging to decipher the flow of execution.

“In this case, we can use strace-parser to say, ‘Just give me all the files that were opened, and sort them by how long it took to open,’” says Will.

$ strace-parser trace.txt files --sort duration Files Opened pid dur (ms) timestamp error file name ------- ---------- --------------- --------------- --------- 24670 5203.999 13:45:16.152985 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24859 5296.580 13:45:23.367482 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24584 5279.810 13:45:09.286019 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24666 5276.975 13:45:16.079697 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24667 5255.649 13:45:16.101009 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 14871 2594.364 13:45:18.762347 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24885 2440.635 13:45:26.224189 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24886 2432.980 13:45:26.231009 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24656 55.873 13:45:15.916836 ENOENT /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/objects/info/alternates 24688 42.764 13:45:21.522789 ENOENT /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/objects/info/alternates 3709 39.631 13:45:07.816618 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 24583 37.959 13:45:09.218283 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig

By summarizing the data in this way, we see multiple files that took 2-5 seconds to open, which is several orders of magnitude slower than expected.

“If it’s a particularly busy server and we’re performing these actions 50 times a second, 100 times a second, that adds up really fast,” says Will. “Strace-Parser lets you drill down quickly, and say, ‘OK, this specific thing we’re doing is super slow.’”

Get a closer look at processes using strace-parser

Strace-Parser can also be used to drill down into details of a process.

The previous output showed PID 24670 is one of the slower processes, so we use the parser to understand how this slow call impacted the performance of the process overall.

$ strace-parser trace.txt pid 24670 PID 24670 271 syscalls, active time: 5303.438ms, user time: 34.662ms, total time: 5338.100ms start time: 13:45:16.116671 end time: 13:45:21.454771 syscall count total (ms) max (ms) avg (ms) min (ms) errors ----------------- -------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- open 29 5223.073 5203.999 180.106 0.031 ENOENT: 9 read 25 46.303 28.747 1.852 0.031 access 11 6.948 4.131 0.632 0.056 ENOENT: 3 lstat 6 5.116 2.130 0.853 0.077 ENOENT: 4 mmap 32 3.868 0.485 0.121 0.028 openat 2 3.757 2.934 1.878 0.823 fstat 28 3.395 0.272 0.121 0.033 munmap 11 2.551 0.929 0.232 0.056 rt_sigaction 59 2.548 0.121 0.043 0.024 close 22 2.375 0.279 0.108 0.032 mprotect 14 0.927 0.174 0.066 0.032 execve 1 0.621 0.621 0.621 0.621 brk 6 0.595 0.210 0.099 0.046 stat 8 0.388 0.082 0.048 0.027 ENOENT: 3 getdents 4 0.361 0.138 0.090 0.044 rt_sigprocmask 3 0.141 0.059 0.047 0.040 write 1 0.101 0.101 0.101 0.101 dup2 3 0.090 0.032 0.030 0.026 arch_prctl 1 0.077 0.077 0.077 0.077 getrlimit 1 0.062 0.062 0.062 0.062 getcwd 1 0.044 0.044 0.044 0.044 set_robust_list 1 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 set_tid_address 1 0.032 0.032 0.032 0.032 setpgid 1 0.030 0.030 0.030 0.030 --------------- Program Executed: /opt/gitlab/embedded/bin/git Args: ["--git-dir" "/nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git" "cat-file" "--batch-check"] Parent PID: 3563 Slowest file open times for PID 24670: dur (ms) timestamp error file name ---------- --------------- --------------- --------- 5203.999 13:45:16.152985 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 5.420 13:45:16.143520 - /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/config 2.959 13:45:21.372776 - /efs/gitlab/home/.gitconfig 2.934 13:45:21.401073 - /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/refs/ 2.736 13:45:21.417333 ENOENT /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/info/grafts 2.683 13:45:21.421558 - /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/objects/b7/ef5eba3a425af1e2a9cf6f51cb87454b6e1ad1 2.430 13:45:21.407170 ENOENT /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/objects/info/alternates 0.992 13:45:21.420213 ENOENT /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/shallow 0.823 13:45:21.405535 - /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/objects/pack 0.275 13:45:21.380382 - /nfs/gitlab/gitdata/repositories/group/project.git/config

The output shows the time this process spent working was dominated by the slow file open. This data points the Support team in the right direction for fixing the underlying issue.

Strace itself has the -c flag which provides a similar summary, but its utility is limited when multiple processes are traced as it cannot break out per-process statistics. Strace-Parser breaks these down to the PID level, and can also include the details of parent and child processes on demand.

“In this case Will has identified an interesting area for our customer and then very quickly anchored it in the fact that when we look at that one spot it was slow,” says Lee. “When we’re debugging, having this data available really helps us pinpoint the problem for our customers so we can give them answers.”

The typical GitLab deployment has many different processes and services running at a time, which can create dozens of different child processes, so there is a large surface area for potential errors or slowness to occur.

Strace-Parser is an open source, generic tool that anyone can use to better understand their strace data.

Will also built JSON Stats, a script that pulls performance statistics for different logs from the customer’s GitLab environment and summarizes the results in an easy-to-interpret table.

METHOD COUNT RPS PERC99 PERC95 MEDIAN MAX MIN SCORE % FAIL FetchRemote 2542 0.17 962176.08 130154.88 36580.23 4988513.00 1940.45 2445851585.19 1.06 FindAllTags 5200 0.34 30000.37 11538.63 1941.84 30006.23 252.10 156001924.68 1.63 FindCommit 3506 0.23 20859.98 16622.78 10841.86 30001.59 2528.67 73135073.75 0.23 FindAllRemoteBranches 1664 0.11 20432.93 12996.75 8606.60 405503.94 1430.84 34000396.10 0.00 AddRemote 2603 0.17 10001.03 8094.97 825.46 10007.46 228.13 26032673.70 3.00 FindLocalBranches 2535 0.16 10004.68 10002.90 9051.91 10036.16 1260.89 25361871.05 34.32

This output shows that we’re calling the “FindLocalBranches” service 2500+ times, and it’s failing 34% of the time.

The Support team can use JSON Stats to ground their findings in evidence when evaluating overall performance for a customer. It's the same concept as strace-parser. Can we pivot the information in a way that it clearly becomes meaningful data?

“It’s a quick way of extracting data that you can give to a customer. Instead of saying ‘Look, this failed once,’ we can say, ‘Look, this is failing a third of the time and that suggests there’s a problem with X,’” says Will.

In the sample output we see that JSON Stats is working with Gitaly logs, but the tool is nimble enough to work on the logs from all the heavy components of GitLab, including Rails, which runs the UI, and Sidekiq, which works on background tasks.

“Some of our customers are very sophisticated and may have advanced monitoring that could give us this information. But we wanted to build a tool that would help us align and easily standardize on how we can get this performance information for customers that don’t have an advanced monitoring setup,” says Lee.

While this specific tool isn't as helpful for people outside of the GitLab community, hopefully it helps to inspire others to consider how they are drawing conclusions, and how they can speed that process up.

Benchmarking with JSON Stats

Will is building a future iteration of JSON Stats that will compare the performance of a customer’s GitLab instance with GitLab.com.

Benchmarking the performance of GitLab.com (the first row) with the customer environment (second row), and the ratio between the two (third row). We can see that in the worst case, the customer’s 99th percentile FindCommit latency was almost eight times slower than it was on GitLab.com.

“Our vision here is to give accountability to our customers. We’re going to treat GitLab.com as the pinnacle experience for GitLab,” says Lee. “We want to use JSON Stats with benchmarking to help us understand how far away our customers are from GitLab.com.”

Lee and Will are still assessing how to set the target range for the customer’s instance of GitLab. But considering the wealth of resources allocated to GitLab.com, any self-managed customer that is performing within 5-10% of GitLab.com would be considered hugely successful.

When a customer encounters an issue, but they are unsure of what they problem is, they can run GitLab SOS, created by support engineer Cody West, to create a snapshot of different activities happening on their system. It's been so helpful in debugging GitLab that it's being added into our Omnibus delivery.

By capturing so much data about a moment in time during or shortly after encountering a problem, the support team is able to work asynchronously to troubleshoot on behalf of the customer.

cpuinfo getenforce iotop netstat opt sestatus unicorn_stats df_h gitlab_status lscpu netstat_i pidstat systemctl_unit_files uptime dmesg gitlabsos.log meminfo nfsiostat ps tainted var etc hostname mount nfsstat sar_dev ulimit vmstat free_m iostat mpstat ntpq sar_tcp uname

GitLab SOS works best if the script is run while an issue is occurring, or moments after, but even if the window of opportunity is missed you can still successfully gather information to diagnose the problem.

“If a customer is sharp, they may know what problems to look for already,” says Lee. “But if a customer is scared and they don’t know what to look for, then they can lean on a tool like GitLab SOS and learn from GitLab SOS. We even have some sharp customers that will generate the SOS output and begin to troubleshoot themselves because of the comprehensive overview it provides.”

Tools like strace-parser, JSON Stats, and GitLab SOS provide the Support team and GitLab customers with critical evidence about performance. By letting the data drive decision-making, the Support team is able to identify problems faster and quickly start debugging customer environments. Performance is a key feature of GitLab, and by filling our toolbox with data-driven solutions we can ensure greater transparency between GitLab and our customers.

Learn more about debugging from a support engineering perspective in a GitLab Unfiltered video.

Cover photo by Diogo Nunes on Unsplash