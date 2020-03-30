The GPG key used to sign GitLab package repositories' metadata is changing

GitLab uses a Packagecloud instance to distribute official omnibus-gitlab and gitlab-runner packages. To ensure integrity of packages shipped through this instance, the metadata of the various apt and yum repositories managed in this instance are signed using a GPG key, in addition to the packages themselves being signed by a separate key.
The current key used for the metadata signing, with the fingerprint
1A4C 919D B987 D435 9396 38B9 1421 9A96 E15E 78F,
is set to expire on Apr. 15, 2020. So, GitLab is rotating this GPG key in
favor of a newer one which will be active for another two years. The GPG
fingerprint of this new key is
F640 3F65 44A3 8863 DAA0 B6E0 3F01 618A 5131 2F3F.
Please check the official documentation for
more details on the key.
When will it be changed?
The key will be changed on Apr. 6, 2020.
What does this mean for existing users?
Any existing users who have already configured these repositories in their
machines (using any method that uses packages.gitlab.com like the
curl script mentioned in the GitLab installation page
or gitlab-runner installation docs)
will be affected and will be unable to fetch packages from these repositories
after the key is changed until they install the new public key. This is because once the GPG key is changed, the
metadata will be signed with the new key, and because the user doesn't have the
corresponding public key,
apt/
yum will fail to verify the integrity of
these repositories and will not fetch packages from them.
What does this mean for new users?
For users who are configuring the repositories for the first time, the
curl script to install
repositories will automatically fetch the new key – so new users who are
configuring repositories for the first time after the switch are unaffected
and do not need to do anything beyond following official installation docs.
What should I do?
If you have already configured GitLab repositories on your machine before Apr. 6, 2020, please check out the official documentation on how to fetch and add the new key to your machine.
If you are a new user, there is nothing specific for you to do other than follow the GitLab installation page or the gitlab-runner installation docs.
I still have problems, what do I do?
Please open an issue in the omnibus-gitlab issue tracker.