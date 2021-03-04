Blog News GitLab solicits input on its plans to de-identify service usage data
March 4, 2021
1 min read

GitLab solicits input on its plans to de-identify service usage data

To better protect our users' data, we are building our own internal system that de-identifies userIDs and other personal information prior to being moved into our internal analytics environment.

Blog fallback hero
Keanon O’Keefe
news

What isn’t changing

No changes are being made to the policy on service usage data collection from SaaS or Self-Managed customers at this time.

What is changing

  • Further limit access levels to a smaller number of individuals with access to identifiable information.
  • Introduction of a new system to de-identify users and other personal information from multi-user instances before the information lands in GitLab’s analytics environment. This will allow GitLab to roll up more aggregated, de-identified user-level activity at the account level.

De-identification isn’t perfect

While we will be de-identifying userID and PI, there is a gap for single user namespaces. If a namespace only has a single user, there is potential for them to be linked to that account directly, even after de-identification. We will continue to investigate a solution to this.

Timeline and implementation

We will collect input on design and implementation over the next 30 days in the GitLab Community Forum. We plan to implement these changes starting in June 2021.

More information

Please find more information about our privacy policy. Further details on how service usage data is used for product improvement can be found on our Product Direction page. Also see GitLab’s analytics environment.

More to explore

View all blog posts
News
gitlab-oxeye

Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

News
gitlabflatlogomap.png

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

News
dedicatedcoverimage.png

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert